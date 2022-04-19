ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Authorities report threat against Hancock Middle-Senior High

Cover picture for the articleStaff at Hancock Middle-Senior High School on Tuesday confirmed they were aware of a threat made against their school and students on social media, and had reported that threat to the appropriate law enforcement and school agencies. Numerous Washington County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles were seen parked in spots at the...

