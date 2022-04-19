ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tech designed to aid visually impaired could benefit from human-AI collaboration

By Jessica Hallman
The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Remote sighted assistance (RSA) technology — which connects visually impaired individuals with human agents through a live video call on their smartphones — helps people with low or no vision navigate tasks that require sight. But what happens when existing computer vision technology doesn’t fully support an...

www.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

What are the benefits of collaborative learning?

Collaborative learning is a method that involves working as a group or peer-to-peer discussions to solve a problem or to understand thought. A lot of organizations use collaborative learning to help their employees learn and retain information about important skills and concepts. With Collaborative learning, you can encourage collaboration and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
biospace.com

Elsevier Survey: Research Cooperation During COVID-19 Improved while Funding Lags

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased collaboration in the research community while concerns about funding for overall research projects persist, according to a newly released survey by Elsevier. In a follow-up to Elsevier’s 2019 Research Futures report, 63% of researchers say they have increased collaboration during the pandemic which includes...
SCIENCE
ZDNet

Udemy's e-learning platform might be the only personal development training you need

Tech is among the fastest-moving, fastest-changing fields in the modern world. Even for the savviest of tech brainiacs, there's too much happening too fast to stay on top of it all. That's why it's important to identify the places you can turn to in order to learn all that late-breaking information and get up to speed when a new opportunity presents itself.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Smartphone#Technology Innovation
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Accessible developmental screening tools needed to ensure children from diverse backgrounds have proper support

Despite what many first-time parents may wish for, kids don't come with instruction manuals. Even seemingly straightforward developmental milestones, like when to introduce solid food, can vary across countries. And when it comes to language development, things get even more complicated. It can be challenging to gauge what is just a child's creativity, and what may be cause for concern.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
pymnts.com

AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Get More Than 15 Hours of Big Data Training for $25

How will artificial intelligence affect our world over the next decade? How can social media companies combat the rising tide of misinformation? What can governments do to keep up with the next wave of cyberthreats? These are all challenging questions, but their answers will likely share one common factor: big data.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
protocol.com

Serena Williams wants to double the number of Black software engineers

The world's most famous tennis star is doubling down on her tech focus, investing in a startup with the goal of adding more than 100,000 Black engineers to the industry within the next decade. Serena Williams is making "a strategic investment" in interviewing company Karat to "significantly scale" its Brilliant...
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

The digital revolution is leaving poorer kids behind

Working and learning online has become a normal part of everyday life as a result of the pandemic. But this shift hasn't helped the close the digital gap in the US, according to recent research. In fact, it has revealed the full impact of tech inequality as children without a...
EDUCATION
The Next Web

These are the 5 most in-demand cloud computing jobs in 2022

According to experts and recent statistics, the future looks cloudy. And no, we’re not talking about the weather forecast, we’re talking about the exciting and emerging cloud computing sector. In the last decade, cloud computing has grown exponentially. It has become such a huge part of our lives...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

NexHealth Nabs $125M for End-to-End Patient Experience Platform

Today, NexHealth announced its $125M Series C funding, bringing the company’s valuation to $1B for its patient experience platform. – The funding will support the company in advancing its mission to create a more streamlined doctor and patient experience while building the seamless technological infrastructure needed for future health tech entrepreneurs to innovate upon.
HEALTH
The Groundtruth Project

Small world, big stories: how to plan and launch cross-border projects

This column originally appeared in Navigator, GroundTruth’s newsletter for early-career journalists. Subscribe here:. In this increasingly connected world, stories know no frontiers, and your journalism shouldn’t either. Whether you are working on a local beat or reporting on a wider trend, there are multiple opportunities to expand the scope of your reporting and work with colleagues in other countries to deliver richer stories.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy