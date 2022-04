Spring has sprung and with it the change of time. I have to say that I am pretty happy about that. I will miss neither the cold nor the darkness. There is nothing particularly unique in all of this. Our lives are full of change. As the Earth revolves, nature rotates with it. Human interactions alter things as well. Unfortunately, this most recent turn of events excepted, much of the time such transformation is disruptive, difficult or disheartening.

KANSAS STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO