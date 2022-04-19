ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Return for a 10th Season? Everything We Know So Far — Cast and More

Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Are the Vanderpump Rules stars headed back to SUR for another season? Both fans and the stars are hopeful for more from the Bravo series!

Katie Maloney , for one, assured Us Weekly in April 2022 that no renewal news thus far might just be good news.

“I haven’t heard anything [about] not coming back, so that’s a good sign,” she told the publication. “I think [they’re] kind of figuring stuff out. Hopefully, we’ll hear something soon.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

VPR's Brittany Cartwright's Weight Loss Journey: Transformation Photos

How Season 9 Ended

The January season 9 reunion was full of major bombshells, including the announcement of James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ' split.

“The second she said, ‘We are not soulmates.’ For me that was a f–king enlightenment,” James said backstage after the former flames called off their engagement. “She has made her decision. Her parents have always hated me. It has never been easy.”

Lala Kent detailed the the downfall of her and Randall Emmett 's relationship, going into detail about the allegations that he cheated. They've both acknowledged their split in-depth .

“Randall was not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted," the Give Them Lala author said on the show. “The fact that this man — he knew what he was out doing — and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

At the time, Katie and Tom Schwartz were still together, but they announced their split in March 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjLDM_0fDj1SUq00

What's Next?

“I think given how different all of our lives are at this point, it would make for a really interesting season coming up,” Katie also said during her Us Weekly interview. Perhaps, the reality star was referring to her broken relationship with Tom and how they both plan to move on. However, despite their divorce, Katie told the publication that she and her ex are still "family."

Katie explained, "We don’t plan on not seeing each other or maintaining kind of a close friendship. We can’t imagine after our history and spending all these years together just not [being in] each other’s lives.”

With three breakups between season 9 and the possible 10th season, there's sure to be a lot of content from Lala, Katie and Raquel.

What Is Raquel Leviss’ Net Worth? See How Much the ‘Pump Rules’ Star Makes

New Cast Members

Bravo has yet to announce any new cast members who may join the original Vanderpump Rules stars.

A Premiere Date

Unfortunately, Vanderpump Rules season 10 has yet to be confirmed, so there's no release date just yet.

