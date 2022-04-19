ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CDC Is Revising Its Travel Health Notice System. Will That Affect How We Travel?

By Elizabeth Preske
tripsavvy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days before the federal mask mandate was lifted, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced a major change to its Travel Health Notice system. As of April 18, 2022, the public health agency will no longer be designating countries as Level 4 "high risk" due to COVID-19 cases....

www.tripsavvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

CDC Updates Cruise Travel Guidance with New Quarantine & Social Distancing Rules

The risk surrounding cruise travel has changed over the last few months. Earlier in the year, the CDC was advising against it altogether. But as COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the federal health agency has released an update to its guidance, which includes changes to ships' quarantine and social distancing guidelines.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

Masks Are No Longer Required on Airplanes

When I hopped into a Lyft at 6 a.m. to head to the airport, my driver said, “I have a question for you.” Oh, great, I thought. “You’re my first rider of the week. Did the app ask you to wear a mask?”. It hadn’t! Being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Advisories#Infrastructure#Level 4#Tripsavvy
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tripsavvy.com

8 Solo Travel Experts Share Their Best Tips

We're dedicating our April features to all things solo travel. Whether it’s a soul-searching hike, a decompressing beach trip, or an invigorating urban getaway, tackling the world as a solo traveler has become safer, easier, and more empowering. Dive into this month's features to learn strategies for making friends while solo and the ways technology has changed the solo travel experience, then get lost in inspiring stories of bus journeys through Africa, a voyage to Mount Fuji, a social experiment in South Korea, and a solo bikepacking birthday celebration.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tripsavvy.com

A New "Influencers-Only" Airline Takes Off

There's a new airline in town, but not just anyone can buy a ticket. Willa Air, born from the payment platform Willa which caters to influencers and freelancers, is the world's first "influencer-only" airline. This past weekend, it opened its inaugural flight to those headed to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
tripsavvy.com

7 Ways to Make Friends While Traveling Solo

We're dedicating our April features to all things solo travel. Whether it’s a soul-searching hike, a decompressing beach trip, or an invigorating urban getaway, tackling the world as a solo traveler has become safer, easier, and more empowering. Dive into this month's features to learn strategies for making friends while solo and the ways technology has changed the solo travel experience, then get lost in inspiring stories of bus journeys through Africa, a voyage to Mount Fuji, a social experiment in South Korea, and a solo bikepacking birthday celebration.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

How a Solo Trip to South Korea Turned Into a Social Experiment

We're dedicating our April features to all things solo travel. Whether it’s a soul-searching hike, a decompressing beach trip, or an invigorating urban getaway, tackling the world as a solo traveler has become safer, easier, and more empowering. Dive into this month's features to learn strategies for making friends while solo and the ways technology has changed the solo travel experience, then get lost in inspiring stories of bus journeys through Africa, a voyage to Mount Fuji, a social experiment in South Korea, and a solo bikepacking birthday celebration.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

We're Dreaming of Staying in One of These Swoon-Worthy KOAs

Kampgrounds of America has officially gone Instagram. If you’re like me, the first visual that comes to mind when you think of KOA is a dank campground next to the freeway with tents and RVs practically on top of each other. But KOA has been quietly sprucing up dozens...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

Regional journalism is dying: advertising subsidies won't help

Australia’s regional news outlets are dying a not-so-slow death, and COVID-19 has accelerated their decline. Over the past two years more than a hundred of the 435 regional and community newspapers that existed in 2019 ceased printing, continuing as digital-only publications or being merged with other mastheads. More seem set to follow if a federal parliamentary inquiry into regional journalism is anything to go by. The inquiry, chaired by National Party backbencher Anne Webster, was established in late 2020 to investigate the impact of dozens of local print editions being suspended in 2020, and if there has been any recovery...
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Watch A Mysterious “Flying Whirlpool” Whizz Through The Skies Over Hawai'i

The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
ASTRONOMY
tripsavvy.com

A Woman, a Mountain, and an Act of Kindness: Connecting Without Language in Japan

We're dedicating our April features to all things solo travel. Whether it’s a soul-searching hike, a decompressing beach trip, or an invigorating urban getaway, tackling the world as a solo traveler has become safer, easier, and more empowering. Dive into this month's features to learn strategies for making friends while solo and the ways technology has changed the solo travel experience, then get lost in inspiring stories of bus journeys through Africa, a voyage to Mount Fuji, a social experiment in South Korea, and a solo bikepacking birthday celebration.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy