Four Seasons Tree Service

Chokecherry is the common name of the tree Prunus virginiana, which is a large deciduous shrub in the rose family (Rosaceae) and it grows in abundance in North America as a native plant. Common chokecherry trees have dense clusters of white flowers in late spring that ripen into delicious red berries around 1cm wide in late summer. In fact, they're relatives of the black cherry, but most of these berries are not palatable to humans until fully ripe. Wild chokecherry is loved by birds, which is how it spread so far and wide as they delighted in eating up the berries and spreading the seeds.

