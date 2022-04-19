ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Some airlines and public transit dropped mask mandates following a federal judge's ruling

WBUR
 1 day ago

Masks are no longer required on many major airlines and at some U.S. airports. Amtrak, Uber,...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Transit Systems#Mandates#Amtrak#Now#George Mason University
CBS News

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation's largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPTV

Airline CEOs sign letter calling on Biden to drop plane mask mandate

The board of directors for Airlines for America has sent a letter to President Joe Biden, signed by the heads of 10 major commercial and cargo airlines, asking the president on Wednesday to end the transportation mask mandate, along with pre-departure COVID-19 testing mandates for international flights. The signatories include...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy