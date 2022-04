Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.

