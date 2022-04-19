ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech launches low-cost vertical ergonomic mouse for smaller hands

By Shawn Knight
 1 day ago
What just happened? Logitech has announced a new wireless mouse with a twist – quite literally. The Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse is the latest addition to the company's Ergo Series and was designed for day-long comfort while working. The pointer features a 57-degree vertical design, a soft rubber grip and...

