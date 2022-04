The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO