Mayor Adams Opens Rooftop Farm on Staten Island to Grow Organic Produce, Absorb Stormwater to Reduce Neighborhood Flooding
$670,000 Project Funded Through City’s Green Infrastructure Grant Program. 32,000-Square-Foot Green Roof Captures Approximately 3.5 Million Gallons of Stormwater in Typical Year. Rooftop Farm Improves Air Quality, Promotes Biodiversity, Reduces Carbon Footprint of Building. Video available at: https://youtu.be/hKxfqRp3lGg. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and...www1.nyc.gov
Comments / 0