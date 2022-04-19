ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Mayor Adams Opens Rooftop Farm on Staten Island to Grow Organic Produce, Absorb Stormwater to Reduce Neighborhood Flooding

nyc.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article$670,000 Project Funded Through City’s Green Infrastructure Grant Program. 32,000-Square-Foot Green Roof Captures Approximately 3.5 Million Gallons of Stormwater in Typical Year. Rooftop Farm Improves Air Quality, Promotes Biodiversity, Reduces Carbon Footprint of Building. Video available at: https://youtu.be/hKxfqRp3lGg. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and...

www1.nyc.gov

The Independent

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details. It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city's sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he...
HOMELESS
CBS New York

D.O.J. introduces possible federal takeover of Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says he's going to get Rikers Island under control.This after the United States Attorney stepped in and sounded the alarm, putting the possibility of a takeover on the table.The U.S. Department of Justice has run out of patience about the conditions on Rikers Island, writing to a federal judge, "We remain alarmed by the extraordinary level of violence and disorder at the jails..." and, for the first time, introducing the possibility of "seeking the appointment of a receiver" that would strip the city of its control of the troubled jail complex."A receivership doesn't entail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NYC reservoir releases raise worries about stormier future

As western regions contend with drier conditions, New York City is under fire for sometimes releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day from a key reservoir in the Catskill Mountains.The occasional releases, often around storms, have been used to manage water levels in the Ashokan Reservoir and to keep the water clear. But residents downstream say the periodic surges cause ecological harm along the lower Esopus Creek. They say the high flows churn up the water so much it turns the scenic Hudson River tributary into the color of chocolate milk.“These people can afford to offer...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
The Independent

Five New Yorkers to split $50k reward for tips that led to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect’s arrest

Five New Yorkers will split a $50,000 reward after they sent in tips that helped lead to the capture of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.Officials announced that the five tipsters, who have not been publicly named, will be given an equal $10,000 share of the reward money following the arrest of accused terrorist Frank James in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.Mr James, 62, is accused of carrying out a premeditated terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.The suspect, who has ties to New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and...
