ChoiceSpine launches next-gen standalone anterior lumbar interbody fusion system

By Sean Whooley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChoiceSpine announced today that it launched its next-generation Harrier standalone anterior (SA) anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) system. Knoxville, Tennessee-based ChoiceSpine designed its Harrier system as a 3D-printed, standalone, screw-based system that incorporates...

CNET

Nvidia's New Chips Power AI, Autonomous Vehicles, Metaverse Tools

Unless you're a gamer eager for the fastest graphics, you might not have the faintest idea of what chip designer Nvidia does. But its processors, including a host of new models announced Tuesday at its GTC event, are the brains in a broadening collection of digital products like AI services, autonomous vehicles and the nascent metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Xponential Fitness Launches New Digital Platform

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has launched a new digital platform, Xponential+ (XPLUS), providing live and on-demand access to the workouts offered in numerous studio locations. For $29.99 per month, subscribers gain access to the fitness workouts across Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, stretching, yoga, rowing, dance, running, and boxing, at...
THEATER & DANCE
Benzinga

New Data Demonstrates Strong Support For Surgalign's SImmetry Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SRGA) announced the publication of results from EVoluSIon (EVSI) study of clinical outcomes following minimally invasive sacroiliac joint (SIJ) fusion with decortication. The EVoluSIon Clinical Study reports 12-month clinical outcomes following minimally invasive SIJ fusion using the SImmetry Sacroiliac Joint Fusion system to treat SIJ dysfunction.
ECONOMY
Tennessee Business
Knoxville, TN
Business
SlashGear

How To Enable Back Tap On iPhone

Back Tap is one of those iPhone features that probably should be commonly used, but it seems like barely anyone knows about it or talks about it. Apple itself has even hidden the option under a small stack of menus, despite its general usefulness — both as an extra shortcut command and from an accessibility standpoint.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Samsung's "The Frame" TV clearance: 2021 models are on sale at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung's top-rated 2021 model of "The Frame" TV is on sale now at Amazon. Prices are slashed and stock is...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Honor X7 launches in the UAE

After last month’s launch of the Honor X8, the company is bringing the second model in the series to the UAE. Running Google Mobile Services, the Honor X7 features a refreshed design, a 6.74-inch FullView display, a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W Honor SuperCharge. Besides the battery and display,...
TECHNOLOGY
#Next Gen#Lumbar#Fusion#Anterior#Choicespine#Biobond#Interbody#Harrier Sa#Strategy And Technology#Alif
TechSpot

Logitech launches low-cost vertical ergonomic mouse for smaller hands

What just happened? Logitech has announced a new wireless mouse with a twist – quite literally. The Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse is the latest addition to the company's Ergo Series and was designed for day-long comfort while working. The pointer features a 57-degree vertical design, a soft rubber grip and thumb rest that collectively afford a relaxing grip to take pressure off your wrist while promoting a more natural forearm posture.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Massive leak names Garmin's next 7 watches – including Forerunner 955 and 255

A store has accidentally leaked a long list of upcoming Garmin watches, including some names we've been expecting – and a few that we weren't. Gadgets and Wearables says it obtained the list from "an authorized Garmin dealer", and says it includes the names of all the devices the dealer will be selling over the next few months, together with their warranty periods.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung launches two new ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range in India

Samsung has rolled out its ultra-premium range of TVs, Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED, in India. These TVs can work in multiple ways like a gaming console, a smart hub to control your home, a virtual playground, etc. The New QLED 8K line-up consists of multiple variants ranging from...
ELECTRONICS
Economy
thefastmode.com

BT Sport Picks Synamedia’s VIVID Compression Encoding & Streaming Technology

Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, announced that its VIVID Compression platform, powered by AMD EPYC 7763 processors, was one of a range of partners to support UK broadcaster BT Sport’s 8K-UHD broadcast of the Saracens vs. Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby on March 26, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to a new low of $45

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lenovo launched a new smart clock at CES earlier this year, and...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10A budget smartphones debut in India

Finally, Redmi has rolled out two new phones in India under the Redmi 10 series - Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power. Both the smartphones look quite identical in terms of design. However, when it comes to features and specifications, the Power variant is a step ahead in most of the aspects.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Next-gen Xeon CPU leaks with 56 cores and 350W TDP

In context: While Intel still commands a massive 90% share of the x86 server CPU market, AMD has been gaining ground ever since releasing its Zen-based Epyc chips. Intel hopes to put a halt to that with their upcoming Xeon Sapphire Rapids lineup, expected to launch later this year. Intel's...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You can now high-five in VR

An update to the Meta Quest VR headset is allowing improved hand gestures, which includes both clapping and high-fiving in VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg has often painted a vision of an immersive metaverse, where people could interact almost as if they would in real life. Meta’s ambitions are one step closer, as the company showed off enhanced hand tracking support for its Quest VR headset. They attempt to provide much more natural motions to make virtual interactions less awkward.
VIDEO GAMES
thefastmode.com

MTN Nigeria Launches Nationwide VoLTE Call Service

MTN Nigeria has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) call service, in line with its commitment to providing access to the best communications technology and improving overall customer experience. The service, also referred to as HD (high definition) calls, provides customers who own compatible devices with superior natural-sounding voice quality,...
AFRICA
Gadget Flow

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera offers vertical and horizontal rotation

Up-level your home security with the Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera. It delivers panoramic sightlines with a 360-degree viewing angle as well as horizontal and vertical rotation. Moreover, you can move this security camera up and down to expand video coverage and eliminate blind spots. All the while, the 2K resolution 4 MP image sensor delivers improved video clarity. Plus, with Digital Zoom, you can zoom in on details, or zoom out for an expanded view. Additionally, this indoor gadget is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to activate features via voice commands. Regarding safety, the LED lights illuminate, and the siren activates when it detects motion. Finally, with 2-way talk, you can easily speak to anyone in the home through the built-in microphone and speaker.
ELECTRONICS

