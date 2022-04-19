ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

2022 Summer Recreation Lottery Registration

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfOPd_0fDiaRlK00

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will begin accepting Summer Recreation Program lottery registrations at 8 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, online at www.las-cruces.org/play (click on the online registration link), or at the following locations during regular business hours:

  • Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
  • Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
  • Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This summer the program will be provided at no charge, other than the cost of field trips that have specific fees.

Participation in the Summer Recreation Program is determined by lottery selection only. Participants who are selected will be notified beginning Wednesday, May 18 by email or text message.

Also, the posting of the winning lottery numbers will be available at the sites listed above and, on our website, https://www.las-cruces.org/1906/Summer-Recreation-Program.

Date/Time:

This summer we will be offering a single session from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, May 31 to Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Locations:

Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway

Sierra Middle School, 1700 E. Spruce Ave.

Picacho Middle School, 1040 N. Motel Boulevard.

Grades:

Kindergarten to Fifth grade (Proof of grade may be required).

Telephone registrations will NOT be accepted.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Administrative office at 575/541-2550.

