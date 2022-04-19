ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scitara Announces Collaboration with PerkinElmer Informatics

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScitara has announced a collaboration with PerkinElmer. The move will support the integration of...

The Associated Press

League Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- League announced today a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that aims to accelerate and enable successful digital transformation for healthcare providers, payers, pharmacy retailers and employers. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Healthcare API, League is able to deliver a comprehensive healthcare consumer experience platform and enable the most personalized omnichannel experiences on the market. The partnership will also include the addition of the League platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
BUSINESS
qhubonews.com

New contributor announcement: Project REACH is collaborating with Q Hubo News

Lebanon, PA- Project Reach is one of the first supporters of Q Hubo News, through their advertisement with us we have been able to serve the community and grow as a newspaper company. Through our time working together we decided to take things to another level and have Project REACH become a monthly contributor of Q Hubo News. Through this new collaboration, the initiative will have its team write content that will inform the community of what Project REACH is doing along with educational content that will enhance the quality of life of our readers.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perkinelmer#Infrastructure#Perkinelmer Informatics
beckershospitalreview.com

New Product Launch: Surgical Directions Introduces Merlin Analytics

Hospitals can maximize their investment in surgical services by leveraging analytics insights from Merlin. As healthcare evolves, hospitals are constantly searching for ways to make their services more efficient and data-enabled. This is particularly true in the operating room (OR), where operational reporting has not kept pace with the dizzying speed of clinical innovation. Surgical Directions’ Merlin analytics platform helps bring ORs into the modern era by distilling our decades of clinical insight into easy-to-understand visualizations and monitoring tools for managing OR performance and maximizing results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
JAPAN
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tom's Hardware

40 Million Core Chinese Exascale Supercomputer Performs Quantum Simulations

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from universities across China recently published a paper (PDF, via Underfox) sketching an efficient and scalable route to solving some of the most complex problems facing scientists today. Among the team's hardware and software innovations, perhaps the most eyebrow-raising claim is that they solved a huge problem with very high precision using an exascale supercomputer packing "up to 40 million heterogeneous sw26010pro cores."
COMPUTERS
ScienceBlog.com

First ever: Quantum algorithm run on neutral atom quantum computer

A university-industry collaboration has successfully run a quantum algorithm on a type of quantum computer known as a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The achievement by the team of scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane brings quantum computing one step closer to being used in real-world applications.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Toward azo-linked covalent organic frameworks by developing linkage chemistry via linker exchange

Exploring new linkage chemistry for covalent organic frameworks (COFs) provides a strong driving force to promote the development of this emerging class of crystalline porous organic materials. Herein we report a strategy to synthesize COFs with azo linkage, one of the most important functional unit in materials science but having not yet been exploited as a linkage of COFs. This strategy is developed on the basis of in situ linker exchange, by which imine-linked COFs are completely transformed into azo-linked COFs (Azo-COFs). Moreover, distinct properties of Azo-COFs from their corresponding imine-linked precursors are observed, indicating unique property of Azo-COFs. This strategy provides a useful approach to develop new linkage chemistry for COFs. It also has established a synthetic method for azo-linked COFs, which not only enriches the family of COFs but also offers a platform to explore properties and applications of this class of crystalline porous conjugated polymers.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New “Electric Eye” Neuromorphic Artificial Vision Device Developed Using Nanotechnology

Using nanotechnology, scientists have created a newly designed neuromorphic electronic device that endows microrobotics with colorful vision. Researchers at Georgia State University have successfully designed a new type of artificial vision device that incorporates a novel vertical stacking architecture and allows for greater depth of color recognition and micro-level scaling. The new research study was published on April 18, 2022, in the top journal ACS Nano.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

GEOM, energy-annotated molecular conformations for property prediction and molecular generation

Machine learning (ML) outperforms traditional approaches in many molecular design tasks. ML models usually predict molecular properties from a 2D chemical graph or a single 3D structure, but neither of these representations accounts for the ensemble of 3D conformers that are accessible to a molecule. Property prediction could be improved by using conformer ensembles as input, but there is no large-scale dataset that contains graphs annotated with accurate conformers and experimental data. Here we use advanced sampling and semi-empirical density functional theory (DFT) to generate 37 million molecular conformations for over 450,000 molecules. The Geometric Ensemble Of Molecules (GEOM) dataset contains conformers for 133,000 species from QM9, and 317,000 species with experimental data related to biophysics, physiology, and physical chemistry. Ensembles of 1,511 species with BACE-1 inhibition data are also labeled with high-quality DFT free energies in an implicit water solvent, and 534 ensembles are further optimized with DFT. GEOM will assist in the development of models that predict properties from conformer ensembles, and generative models that sample 3D conformations.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

A new tool makes high-resolution imaging data on human tissues easier to understand and use

For many of us, Google Maps has become an indispensable daily tool: We pop open a web browser and instantly access a powerful map where we can get directions, zoom in and pan, overlay features like traffic and terrain, and search for specific landmarks. But what if there were a tool with similar functionality to explore an entirely different kind of map? What if we had a Magic School Bus-esque ability to dive deep into the details of tissues that make up the human body?
CANCER
Nature.com

Combinatorial optimization with physics-inspired graph neural networks

Combinatorial optimization problems are pervasive across science and industry. Modern deep learning tools are poised to solve these problems at unprecedented scales, but a unifying framework that incorporates insights from statistical physics is still outstanding. Here we demonstrate how graph neural networks can be used to solve combinatorial optimization problems. Our approach is broadly applicable to canonical NP-hard problems in the form of quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problems, such as maximum cut, minimum vertex cover, maximum independent set, as well as Ising spin glasses and higher-order generalizations thereof in the form of polynomial unconstrained binary optimization problems. We apply a relaxation strategy to the problem Hamiltonian to generate a differentiable loss function with which we train the graph neural network and apply a simple projection to integer variables once the unsupervised training process has completed. We showcase our approach with numerical results for the canonical maximum cut and maximum independent set problems. We find that the graph neural network optimizer performs on par or outperforms existing solvers, with the ability to scale beyond the state of the art to problems with millions of variables.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Employing computational fluid dynamics technique for analyzing the PACK-1300XY with methanol and isopropanol mixture

In this study, an innovative wire gauze structured packing, namely PACK-1300XY with a specific surface area of 1300 m2/m3 has been characterized by performing computational fluid dynamics (CFD) approach. Indeed, different features of this packing (height equivalent to a theoretical plate, wet/dry pressure drop, and mass transfer efficiency) were analyzed by analyzing the flow regime using the three-dimensional CFD approach with the Eulerian"“Eulerian multiphase scenario. The results showed the mean relative deviation of 16% (for wet pressure drop), 14% (for dry pressure drop), and 17% (for mass transfer efficiency) between the CFD predictions and experimental measurements. These excellent levels of consistency between the numerical findings and experimental observations approve the usefulness of the CFD-based approach for reliable simulation of separation processes.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Electroporation for Cell Therapy Development

Cell therapy is an emerging novel treatment option for an array of diseases, ranging from genetic disorders to cancer. As the cell therapy field expands, there is a growing demand for safe and efficient approaches to deliver foreign genetic material into cells. Although electroporation offers several advantages over viral vector-based approaches for cell therapy development, the method can present challenges.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detector for effective multi-energy discrimination

Multi-energy X-ray detection is sought after for a wide range of applications including medical imaging, security checking and industrial flaw inspection. Perovskite X-ray detectors are superior in terms of high sensitivity and low detection limit, which lays a foundation for multi-energy discrimination. However, the extended capability of the perovskite detector for multi-energy X-ray detection is challenging and has never been reported. Herein we report the design of vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detectors for multi-energy detection, based on the attenuation behavior of X-ray within the detector and machine learning algorithm. This platform is independent of the complex X-ray source components that constrain the energy discrimination capability. We show that the incident X-ray spectra could be accurately reconstructed from the conversion matrix and measured photocurrent response. Moreover, the detector could produce a set of images containing the density-graded information under single exposure, and locate the concealed position for all low-, medium- and high-density substances. Our findings suggest a new generation of X-ray detectors with features of multi-energy discrimination, density differentiation, and contrast-enhanced imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Parallel transmission in a synthetic nerve

Bioelectronic devices that are tetherless and soft are promising developments in medicine, robotics and chemical computing. Here, we describe bioinspired synthetic neurons, composed entirely of soft, flexible biomaterials, capable of rapid electrochemical signal transmission over centimetre distances. Like natural cells, our synthetic neurons release neurotransmitters from their terminals, which initiate downstream reactions. The components of the neurons are nanolitre aqueous droplets and hydrogel fibres, connected through lipid bilayers. Transmission is powered at these interfaces by light-driven proton pumps and mediated by ion-conducting protein pores. By bundling multiple neurons into a synthetic nerve, we have shown that distinct signals can propagate simultaneously along parallel axons, thereby transmitting spatiotemporal information. Synthetic nerves might play roles in next-generation implants, soft machines and computing devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DestVI identifies continuums of cell types in spatial transcriptomics data

Most spatial transcriptomics technologies are limited by their resolution, with spot sizes larger than that of a single cell. Although joint analysis with single-cell RNA sequencing can alleviate this problem, current methods are limited to assessing discrete cell types, revealing the proportion of cell types inside each spot. To identify continuous variation of the transcriptome within cells of the same type, we developed Deconvolution of Spatial Transcriptomics profiles using Variational Inference (DestVI). Using simulations, we demonstrate that DestVI outperforms existing methods for estimating gene expression for every cell type inside every spot. Applied to a study of infected lymph nodes and of a mouse tumor model, DestVI provides high-resolution, accurate spatial characterization of the cellular organization of these tissues and identifies cell-type-specific changes in gene expression between different tissue regions or between conditions. DestVI is available as part of the open-source software package scvi-tools (https://scvi-tools.org).
SCIENCE

