LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – A heads up for drivers near Holmen. County Road TT is closed Thursday and Friday as crews are replacing culverts along the road. Friendly reminder that culvert work is starting this morning on CTH TT. pic.twitter.com/5BnbhyTfFJ — La Crosse County Highway Department (@lsectyhighway) March 23, 2022 Work may resume on March 28th, depending on...

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO