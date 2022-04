CHICAGO (CBS) -- Oak Lawn police are searching for suspects after an attempted car theft turned into a shooting on a residential street Monday morning.Police said, around 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 5400 block of 9th Place. A witness told police they had seen three men next to his neighbor's 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and after shining a light at them, one of them began shooting at the witness.One neighbor said he heard a total of four gunshots."I heard two more, and I looked out and saw a car, and I saw they're shooting....

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO