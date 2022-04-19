ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President’s Letter: April 2022

As we approach Earth Day, we are ever more frequently reminded of the urgency and importance of drastically reducing our carbon emissions. Too often outside our field I hear that one approach or another isn’t worth pursuing because it alone will do too little. That the onus is really on something...

aiabaltimore.org

Motorious

Washington State Bans ICE Registrations

Not shockingly, Washington Governor Jay Inslee recently signed SB 5974, legislation which bans the registration of most new internal-combustion vehicles in the state by 2030. Similar bans have been put into effect in places like California and the UK, despite serious questions about the realistic nature of making such a switch so rapidly.
WASHINGTON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden's Earth Day includes mission to rescue world's giant trees

SEATTLE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marks Earth Day on Friday with a trip to lush but fire-prone Washington state and the signing of an executive order to protect old-growth forests. The order Biden signs will create the first-ever inventory of old-growth forests on federal lands and...
ADVOCACY
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Time for Biden to clean up coal’s dirty reputation

Liberals and environmental activists have convinced most Americans that coal is a dirty word. President Joe Biden seems to be on the same page. Campaigning for the White House, Biden pledged, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." One problem?. While privileged elites in places such as New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

This Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda

One year ago, Joe Biden marked his first Earth Day as president by convening world leaders for a virtual summit on global warming that even Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping attended. Biden used the moment to nearly double the United States' goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, vaulting the country to the front lines in the fight against climate change. But the months since then have been marred by setbacks. Biden's most sweeping proposals remain stalled on Capitol Hill despite renewed warnings from scientists that the world is hurtling toward a dangerous future marked by extreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sourcing Journal

Apparel Experts Point to Global Warming as Top Challenge

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company recently ran a mini survey with apparel industry experts to determine what they believe are the most significant issues facing the world today. The 65 respondents, who are in sustainability, sourcing and product development roles, also revealed how their companies are tackling these issues. When asked to select the top three issues in the world today from a menu of options, not surprisingly, the first choice of 71 percent of our experts was global warming, followed by plastic pollution (41 percent) and poverty (31 percent). Results for the remaining topics were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So, The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Herald-Times

Column: Chamber survey says a lower income tax would fund resident priorities

Mayor John Hamilton recently proposed an increase to the Monroe County Local Income Tax rate to fund $18 million of new city investments in four primary categories that include the following: public safety ($4.5 million) climate change preparedness and mitigation ($6.5 million) equity and quality of life for all ($4 million) essential city services ($3 million). The plan...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

MD Receives $6.9M To Create Affordable Housing For Residents With Disabilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state has received $6.9 million in federal grant funding to create more affordable housing for residents with disabilities, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Thursday. Maryland is one of 16 states to receive Section 811 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant, which helps finance and subsidize rental housing that “allows persons with disabilities to live as independently as possible,” according to the federal agency’s website. HUD awarded $54.7 million nationwide, the state housing department said. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development said it plans to award the funds to current and future Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties run by private sector and nonprofit entities. “Our work with the Department of Housing and Community Development is a critical component of ensuring Marylanders with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness or are in institutional settings have access to full community inclusion,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This funding will allow us to move more Marylanders from waiting lists into homes.” Residents can search for affordable housing with accessibility features and other amenities through MDHousingSearch.org.
MARYLAND STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Red states push back on corporate anti-fossil fuel initiatives

President Joe Biden promised the most ambitious green agenda ever, ending fossil fuels, pushing renewables, and forcing businesses to toe the line. As Earth Day 2022 arrives, the Washington Examiner is offering alternative coverage in light of record energy prices and widespread criticism of the administration's incoherent policy approach.
INDUSTRY
Missouri Independent

3 big reasons why the Biden climate agenda is floundering

President Joe Biden’s climate agenda took a hit this month when the Interior Department said it would open 144,000 acres of federal land up for oil and gas development to comply with a court order to restart fossil fuel development. The announcement marked yet another setback for a presidential climate plan that was once seen […] The post 3 big reasons why the Biden climate agenda is floundering appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

