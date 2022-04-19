ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Hysteretic temperature dependence of resistance controlled by gate voltage in LaAlO/SrTiO heterointerface electron system

By Yongsu Kwak
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two-dimensional electron gas device applications, it is important to understand how electrical-transport properties are controlled by gate voltage. Here, we report gate voltage-controllable hysteresis in the resistance"“temperature characteristics of two-dimensional electron gas at LaAlO3/SrTiO3 heterointerface. Electron channels made of the LaAlO3/SrTiO3 heterointerface showed hysteretic resistance"“temperature behavior: the measured resistance was...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Preparation of dual-cross network polymers by the knitting method and evaluation of their mechanical properties

Bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylates and cyclodextrin (CD) host monomers produced a single movable cross-network (SC). The CD units acted as movable crosslinking points in the obtained SC elastomer. Introducing movable crosslinks into a poly(ethyl acrylate/butyl acrylate) copolymer resulted in good toughness (Gf) and stress dispersion. Here, to improve the Young's modulus (E) and Gf of movable cross-network elastomers, the bulk copolymerization of liquid alkyl acrylate monomer swelling in SC gave another type of movable cross-network elastomer with penetrating polymers (SCPs). Moreover, the bulk copolymerization of alkyl acrylate and the CD monomer in the presence of SC resulted in dual cross-network (DC) elastomers. The Gf of the DC elastomer with a suitable weight % (wt%) of the secondary movable cross-network polymer was higher than those of the SCP or SC elastomers. The combination of suitable hydrophobicity and glass transition of the secondary network was important for improving Gf. Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) indicated that the DC elastomers exhibited heterogeneity at the nanoscale. The DC elastomers showed a significantly broader relaxation time distribution than the SC and SCP elastomers. Thus, the nanoscale heterogeneity and broader relaxation time distribution were important to increase Gf. This method to fabricate SCP and DC elastomers with penetrating polymers would be applicable to improve the Gf of conventional polymeric materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gate- versus defect-induced voltage drop and negative differential resistance in vertical graphene heterostructures

To enable the computer-aided design of vertically stacked two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) heterostructure devices, we here introduce a non-equilibrium first-principles simulation method based on the multi-space constrained-search density functional formalism. Applying it to graphene/few-layer hBN/graphene field-effect transistors, we show that the negative differential resistance (NDR) characteristics can be produced not only from the gating-induced mismatch between two graphene Dirac cones in energy-momentum space but from the bias-dependent energetic shift of defect levels. Specifically, for a carbon atom substituted for a nitrogen atom (CN) within inner hBN layers, the increase of bias voltage is found to induce a self-consistent electron filling of in-gap CN states, which in turn changes voltage drop profiles and produces symmetric NDR characteristics. With the CN placed on outer hBN layers, however, the pinning of CN states to nearby graphene significantly modifies device characteristics, demonstrating the critical impact of atomic details for 2D vdW devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of nanosized water droplet generation on number concentration measurement of virus aerosols when using an airblast atomizer

Development of efficient virus aerosol monitoring and removal devices requires aerosolization of the test virus using atomizers. The number concentration and size measurements of aerosolized virus particles are required to evaluate the performance of the devices. Although diffusion dryers can remove water droplets generated using atomizers, they often fail to remove them entirely from the air stream. Consequently, particle measurement devices, such as scanning mobility particle sizer (SMPS), can falsely identify the remaining nanosized water droplets as virus aerosol particles. This in turn affects the accuracy of the evaluation of devices for sampling or removing virus aerosol particles. In this study, a plaque-forming assay combined with SMPS measurement was used to evaluate sufficient drying conditions. We proposed an empirical equation to determine the total number concentration of aerosolized particles measured using the SMPS as a function of the carrier air flow rate and residence time of the particles in the diffusion dryers. The difference in the total number concentration of particles under sufficient and insufficient diffusion drying conditions was presented as a percentage of error.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Temperature Control#Control System#Gating#Srtio3 Based
Nature.com

Persistent half-metallic ferromagnetism in a (111)-oriented manganite superlattice

We employ electronic structure calculations to show that a (111)-oriented (LaMnO3)12âˆ£(SrMnO3)6 superlattice retains a half-metallic ferromagnetic character despite its large thickness. We link this behaviour to the strain and the octahedral connectivity between the layers. This also gives rise to breathing modes, which are coupled to charge and spin oscillations, whose components have a pure eg character. Most interestingly, the magnetisation reaches its maximum value inside the LaMnO3 region and not at the interface, which is fundamentally different from what observed for the (001) orientation. The inter-atomic exchange coupling shows that the magnetic order arises from the double-exchange mechanism, despite competing interactions inside the SrMnO3 region. Finally, the van Vleck distortions and the spin oscillations are crucially affected by the variation of Hund's exchange and charge doping, which allows us to speculate that our system behaves as a Hund's metal, creating an interesting connection between manganites and nickelates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detector for effective multi-energy discrimination

Multi-energy X-ray detection is sought after for a wide range of applications including medical imaging, security checking and industrial flaw inspection. Perovskite X-ray detectors are superior in terms of high sensitivity and low detection limit, which lays a foundation for multi-energy discrimination. However, the extended capability of the perovskite detector for multi-energy X-ray detection is challenging and has never been reported. Herein we report the design of vertical matrix perovskite X-ray detectors for multi-energy detection, based on the attenuation behavior of X-ray within the detector and machine learning algorithm. This platform is independent of the complex X-ray source components that constrain the energy discrimination capability. We show that the incident X-ray spectra could be accurately reconstructed from the conversion matrix and measured photocurrent response. Moreover, the detector could produce a set of images containing the density-graded information under single exposure, and locate the concealed position for all low-, medium- and high-density substances. Our findings suggest a new generation of X-ray detectors with features of multi-energy discrimination, density differentiation, and contrast-enhanced imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generic self-stabilization mechanism for biomolecular adhesions under load

Mechanical loading generally weakens adhesive structures and eventually leads to their rupture. However, biological systems can adapt to loads by strengthening adhesions, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of tissue and whole organisms. Inspired by cellular focal adhesions, we suggest here a generic, molecular mechanism that allows adhesion systems to harness applied loads for self-stabilization through adhesion growth. The mechanism is based on conformation changes of adhesion molecules that are dynamically exchanged with a reservoir. Tangential loading drives the occupation of some states out of equilibrium, which, for thermodynamic reasons, leads to association of further molecules with the cluster. Self-stabilization robustly increases adhesion lifetimes in broad parameter ranges. Unlike for catch-bonds, bond rupture rates can increase monotonically with force. The self-stabilization principle can be realized in many ways in complex adhesion-state networks; we show how it naturally occurs in cellular adhesions involving the adaptor proteins talin and vinculin.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Corrosion-induced hydrogen evolution, absorption, and cracking behaviors of ultra-high-strength galvanized and galvannealed steel sheets

Various experimental analyses on hydrogen evolution, absorption, and cracking behaviors were conducted to gain a fundamental understanding of the hydrogen embrittlement of ultrastrong steel sheets with galvanized (GI) and galvannealed (GA) coatings. The hydrogen evolution and absorption behaviors are controlled primarily by the potential differences between the coating and exposed steel substrate, and the corrosion-induced damage pattern of the coating. The higher absorption rate of hydrogen was more pronounced in corroded GI-coated steel caused by the larger cathodic polarization applied to the exposed substrate, and a more severe form of coating dissolution by aqueous corrosion in a 3.5% NaCl"‰+"‰0.3% NH4SN solution. In contrast, the corrosive species can only penetrate through the pre-existing cracks in the brittle Fe-Zn intermetallic phases composed of the GA coating, and the driving force for hydrogen evolution becomes smaller. These result in significant differences in hydrogen penetration and cracking behaviors between the two coated ultrastrong steels.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Controlling the threshold voltage of a semiconductor field-effect transistor by gating its graphene gate

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 28 (2022) Cite this article. The threshold voltage of a field-effect transistor (FET) determines its switching and limits the scaling of the supply voltage in the logic gates. Here we demonstrate a GaAs FET with a monolayer graphene gate in which the threshold voltage was externally controlled by an additional control gate. The graphene gate forms a Schottky junction with the transistor channel, modulating the channel conductivity. The control gate sets the work function of the graphene gate, controlling the Schottky barrier height and therefore the threshold voltage, and reduces the subthreshold swing down to"‰~60"‰mV"‰decâˆ’1. The change of the threshold voltage was large enough to turn the initially depletion mode FETs into the enhancement mode FETs. This allowed to realize logic gates with a positive switching threshold in which the threshold voltage of each transistor was independently set. The presented FETs can also be operated as dual-gate FETs, which was demonstrated by realizing frequency mixers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shear band formation during nanoindentation of EuB rare-earth hexaboride

Research on rare-earth hexaborides mainly focuses on tuning their electronic structure from insulating-to-metallic states during high pressure experiments. However, the structural evolution that contributes to their mechanical failure is not well understood. Here, we examine the pressure-induced structural evolution of a model rare-earth hexaboride, EuB6, during nanoindentation. Transmission electron microscopy reveals that nanoscale amorphous shear bands, mediated by dislocations, play a decisive role in deformation failure. Density functional theory calculations confirm that amorphous bands evolve by breaking boron-boron bonds within B6 octahedra during shear deformation. Our results underscore an important damage mechanism in hard and fragile hexaborides at high shear pressures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Anisotropic nanocrystal superlattices overcoming intrinsic light outcoupling efficiency limit in perovskite quantum dot light-emitting diodes

Quantum dot (QD) light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are emerging as one of the most promising candidates for next-generation displays. However, their intrinsic light outcoupling efficiency remains considerably lower than the organic counterpart, because it is not yet possible to control the transition-dipole-moment (TDM) orientation in QD solids at device level. Here, using the colloidal lead halide perovskite anisotropic nanocrystals (ANCs) as a model system, we report a directed self-assembly approach to form the anisotropic nanocrystal superlattices (ANSLs). Emission polarization in individual ANCs rescales the radiation from horizontal and vertical transition dipoles, effectively resulting in preferentially horizontal TDM orientation. Based on the emissive thin films comprised of ANSLs, we demonstrate an enhanced ratio of horizontal dipole up to 0.75, enhancing the theoretical light outcoupling efficiency of greater than 30%. Our optimized single-junction QD LEDs showed peak external quantum efficiency of up to 24.96%, comparable to state-of-the-art organic LEDs.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Metagenomic methylation patterns resolve bacterial genomes of unusual size and structural complexity

The plasticity of bacterial and archaeal genomes makes examining their ecological and evolutionary dynamics both exciting and challenging. The same mechanisms that enable rapid genomic change and adaptation confound current approaches for recovering complete genomes from metagenomes. Here, we use strain-specific patterns of DNA methylation to resolve complex bacterial genomes from long-read metagenomic data of a marine microbial consortium, the "pink berries" of the Sippewissett Marsh (USA). Unique combinations of restriction-modification (RM) systems encoded by the bacteria produced distinctive methylation profiles that were used to accurately bin and classify metagenomic sequences. Using this approach, we finished the largest and most complex circularized bacterial genome ever recovered from a metagenome (7.9"‰Mb with >600 transposons), the finished genome of Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 the dominant bacteria in the consortia. From genomes binned by methylation patterns, we identified instances of horizontal gene transfer between sulfur-cycling symbionts (Thiohalocapsa sp. PB-PSB1 and Desulfofustis sp. PB-SRB1), phage infection, and strain-level structural variation. We also linked the methylation patterns of each metagenome-assembled genome with encoded DNA methyltransferases and discovered new RM defense systems, including novel associations of RM systems with RNase toxins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of hand-arm self-avatar motion delay on the directional perception induced by an illusory sensation of being twisted

Sensory information from movements of body parts can alter their position when exposed to external physical stimuli. Visual information monitors the position and movement of body parts from an exterior perspective, whereas somatosensory information monitors them from an internal viewpoint. However, how such sensory data are integrated is unclear. In this study, a virtual reality (VR) system was used to evaluate the influence of the temporal difference between visual and somatosensory information from hand movements on the directional perception of a torque while modifying the visual appearance (human hand vs. non-human object) and visuohaptic congruency (congruent vs. incongruent) of self-avatars. Visual information was provided by the movement of the self-avatars in a VR environment, while somatosensory information was provided by vibrations with asymmetrical amplitudes that gave the participants the sensation of being continuously pushed or pulled without actually moving any body part. Delaying the movement of the avatar by 50 ms resulted in the sensitivity of the force direction perception to be lower with human hands than with non-human avatars, whereas a delay of 200 ms resulted in a higher sensitivity. This study can contribute to applications requiring multisensory integration in a VR environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Surgical Apgar Score and Controlling Nutritional Status Score are significant predictors of major complications after cervical spine surgery

Nutritional screening scores, including Controlling Nutritional Status (CONUT) Score and Surgical Apgar Score (SAS), which reflect intraoperative hemodynamics, have been reported to be useful for predicting major postoperative complications in various kinds of surgery. We assessed independent risk factors for major complications after cervical spine surgery using those scoring measurements. We retrospectively reviewed medical records of patients who underwent cervical spine surgery at our institution from 2014 to 2019. Baseline clinical information, including the CONUT Score, and surgical factors, including the SAS, were assessed as risk factors for major postoperative complications. We analyzed 261 patients. Major postoperative complications occurred in 40 cases (15.3%). In the multivariate analysis, SAS (odds ratio [OR], 0.42; P"‰<"‰0.01), CONUT (OR, 1.39; P"‰<"‰0.01), and operative time (OR, 1.42; P"‰<"‰0.01) were significant independent risk factors of major complications. The area under the SAS curve was 0.852 in the receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Postoperative hospitalization duration was significantly longer in major complications group. Evaluating preoperative nutritional condition and intraoperative hemodynamics with CONUT score and SAS was useful for predicting major postoperative complications of cervical spine surgery. In addition, both scoring measurements are easily calculated, objective evaluations. Perioperative management utilizing those scoring measurements may help prevent them.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical study of skill assessment based on time sequential measurement changes

Endoscopic sinus surgery is a common procedure for chronic sinusitis; however, complications have been reported in some cases. Improving surgical outcomes requires an improvement in a surgeon's skills. In this study, we used surgical workflow analysis to automatically extract "errors," indicating whether there was a large difference in the comparative evaluation of procedures performed by experts and residents. First, we quantified surgical features using surgical log data, which contained surgical instrument information (e.g., tip position) and time stamp. Second, we created a surgical process model (SPM), which represents the temporal transition of the surgical features. Finally, we identified technical issues by creating an expert standard SPM and comparing it to the novice SPM. We verified the performance of our methods by using the clinical data of 39 patients. In total, 303 portions were detected as an error, and they were classified into six categories. Three risky operations were overlooked, and there were 11 overdetected errors. We noted that most errors detected by our method involved dangers. The implementation of our methods of automatic improvement points detection may be advantageous. Our methods may help reduce the time for reviewing and improving the surgical technique efficiently.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multi-qubit entanglement and algorithms on a neutral-atom quantum computer

Gate-model quantum computers promise to solve currently intractable computational problems if they can be operated at scale with long coherence times and high-fidelity logic. Neutral-atom hyperfine qubits provide inherent scalability owing to their identical characteristics, long coherence times and ability to be trapped in dense, multidimensional arrays1. Combined with the strong entangling interactions provided by Rydberg states2,3,4, all the necessary characteristics for quantum computation are available. Here we demonstrate several quantum algorithms on a programmable gate-model neutral-atom quantum computer in an architecture based on individual addressing of single atoms with tightly focused optical beams scanned across a two-dimensional array of qubits. Preparation of entangled Greenberger"“Horne"“Zeilinger (GHZ) states5 with up to six qubits, quantum phase estimation for a chemistry problem6 and the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA)7 for the maximum cut (MaxCut) graph problem are demonstrated. These results highlight the emergent capability of neutral-atom qubit arrays for universal, programmable quantum computation, as well as preparation of non-classical states of use for quantum-enhanced sensing.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chip-integrated van der Waals PN heterojunction photodetector with low dark current and high responsivity

Two-dimensional materials are attractive for constructing high-performance photonic chip-integrated photodetectors because of their remarkable electronic and optical properties and dangling-bond-free surfaces. However, the reported chip-integrated two-dimensional material photodetectors were mainly implemented with the configuration of metal-semiconductor-metal, suffering from high dark currents and low responsivities at high operation speed. Here, we report a van der Waals PN heterojunction photodetector, composed of p-type black phosphorous and n-type molybdenum telluride, integrated on a silicon nitride waveguide. The built-in electric field of the PN heterojunction significantly suppresses the dark current and improves the responsivity. Under a bias of 1"‰V pointing from n-type molybdenum telluride to p-type black phosphorous, the dark current is lower than 7"‰nA, which is more than two orders of magnitude lower than those reported in other waveguide-integrated black phosphorus photodetectors. An intrinsic responsivity up to 577"‰mA"‰Wâˆ’1 is obtained. Remarkably, the van der Waals PN heterojunction is tunable by the electrostatic doping to further engineer its rectification and improve the photodetection, enabling an increased responsivity of 709"‰mA"‰Wâˆ’1. Besides, the heterojunction photodetector exhibits a response bandwidth of ~1.0"‰GHz and a uniform photodetection over a wide spectral range, as experimentally measured from 1500 to 1630"‰nm. The demonstrated chip-integrated van der Waals PN heterojunction photodetector with low dark current, high responsivity and fast response has great potentials to develop high-performance on-chip photodetectors for various photonic integrated circuits based on silicon, lithium niobate, polymer, etc.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy