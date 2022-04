The Great Resignation wasn’t a choice for many women. From historic labor shortages at childcare centers to unpredictable school closures, the pandemic reduced already limited options for working mothers, who are twice as likely as fathers to scale back their career or leave the workforce due to a lack of childcare. More people are becoming aware of the barriers that women face advancing in their careers. But a looming question is: Will firms help or hinder women’s attempts to recover the momentum lost when they were pushed out of the workforce?

