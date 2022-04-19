ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

H3K4 demethylase KDM5B regulates cancer cell identity and epigenetic plasticity

By Runsheng He
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe H3K4 demethylase KDM5B is overexpressed in multiple cancer types, and elevated expression levels of KDM5B is associated with decreased survival. However, the underlying mechanistic contribution of dysregulated expression of KDM5B and H3K4 demethylation in cancer is poorly understood. Our results show that loss of KDM5B in multiple types of cancer...

www.nature.com

Daily Mail

Were 100 rare brain cancer cases at New Jersey high school linked to the first ATOMIC BOMB? Survivor claims illnesses may be caused by a uranium plant which was part of the Manhattan Project and contaminated nearby soil

More than 100 people from the same high school have been diagnosed with brain cancer and it is feared soil contaminated with uranium used in the first atomic bomb made them ill. The victims, who all went to Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, developed the 'rare' glioblastoma years...
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA SNHG5 promotes the proliferation and cancer stem cell-like properties of HCC by regulating UPF1 and Wnt-signaling pathway

The role of long noncoding RNA (lncRNAs) had been demonstrated in different types of cancer, including hepatocellular carcinoma. This study was intended to investigate the role of lncRNA small nucleolar RNA host gene 5 (SNHG5) in HCC proliferation and the liver CSC-like properties. Through functional experiments, we determined that knockdown of SNHG5 repressed HCC cell proliferation and CSC-like properties, while over-expression of SNHG5 promoted cell growth. At the same time, CSC markers (CD44, CD133, and ALDH1) and related transcription factors (OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG) were downregulated when SNHG5 was knocked down. Mechanically, RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) and RNA pulldown assay showed that SNHG5 regulated the proliferation and CSC-like properties of HCC by binding UPF1. Further investigations showed that expression of critical components of Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway (Î²-catenin, TCF4, c-myc, cyclinD1, and c-Jun) were upregulated with depletion of UPF1 in liver CSCs, which were downregulated with depletion of SNHG5. After use of the inhibitor of Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, the formation of liver CSCs sphere decreased. Taken together, SNHG5 plays a critical role to promote HCC cell proliferation and cancer stem cell-like properties via UPF1 and Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single cell transcriptional diversity and intercellular crosstalk of human liver cancer

Liver cancer arises from the evolutionary selection of the dynamic tumor microenvironment (TME), in which the tumor cell generally becomes more heterogeneous; however, the mechanisms of TME-mediated transcriptional diversity of liver cancer remain unclear. Here, we assess transcriptional diversity in 15 liver cancer patients by single-cell transcriptome analysis and observe transcriptional diversity of tumor cells is associated with stemness in liver cancer patients. Tumor-associated fibroblast (TAF), as a potential driving force behind the heterogeneity in tumor cells within and between tumors, was predicted to interact with high heterogeneous tumor cells via COL1A1-ITGA2. Moreover, COL1A1-mediated YAP-signaling activation might be the mechanistic link between TAF and tumor cells with increased transcriptional diversity. Strikingly, the levels of COL1A1, ITGA2, and YAP are associated with morphological heterogeneity and poor overall survival of liver cancer patients. Beyond providing a potential mechanistic link between the TME and heterogeneous tumor cells, this study establishes that collagen-stimulated YAP activation is associates with transcriptional diversity in tumor cells by upregulating stemness, providing a theoretical basis for individualized treatment targets.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Predicting response to adoptive cell therapies in cancer

Immunotherapy has changed the way oncology patients are treated. Immunotherapy approaches, including the use of immunomodulatory agents to enhance anti-cancer responses and the recent development of adoptive cell therapies have improved patients' survival rates and reduced the risk of recurrence for many cancer types. However, many patients do not respond...
CANCER
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicineNet.com

What Is Oropharyngeal Cancer?

Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. It is a malignant condition of the oropharynx, which is the middle part of the pharynx (throat), behind the mouth. The term, malignant refers to the condition of uncontrolled growth of cells that turns out to be harmful. Oropharyngeal cancer...
CANCER
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of the toxic 6mer seed consensus for human cancer cells

6mer seed toxicity is a novel cell death mechanism that kills cancer cells by triggering death induced by survival gene elimination (DISE). It is based on si- or shRNAs with a specific G-rich nucleotide composition in position 2"“7 of their guide strand. An arrayed screen of 4096 6mer seeds on two human and two mouse cell lines identified G-rich 6mers as the most toxic seeds. We have now tested two additional cell lines, one human and one mouse, identifying the GGGGGC consensus as the most toxic average 6mer seed for human cancer cells while slightly less significant for mouse cancer cells. RNA Seq and bioinformatics analyses suggested that an siRNA containing the GGGGGC seed (siGGGGGC) is toxic to cancer cells by targeting GCCCCC seed matches located predominantly in the 3"² UTR of a set of genes critical for cell survival. We have identified several genes targeted by this seed and demonstrate direct and specific targeting of GCCCCC seed matches, which is attenuated upon mutation of the GCCCCC seed matches in these 3"² UTRs. Our data show that siGGGGGC kills cancer cells through its miRNA-like activity and points at artificial miRNAs, si- or shRNAs containing this seed as a potential new cancer therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Î”Np63 regulates a common landscape of enhancer associated genes in non-small cell lung cancer

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28202-1, published online 01 February 2022. In this article, the author name Hussein A. Abbas was incorrectly written as Hussein Abbas. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Marco Napoli, Sarah J. Wu. Affiliations. Department of Molecular Oncology, H....
CANCER

