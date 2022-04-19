ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballyhoo Hospitality's Pomeroy Now Offers Brunch

 3 days ago

Just in time for summer, travel to Paris without leaving the North Shore. On Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests can experience Pomeroy for brunch service. Enjoy classic brunch dishes and a selection of brunch cocktails. On the menu,...

WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Sunday Brunch at Berret’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. Chef Michael Kellum joined HRS to make a breakfast special done every Sunday for brunch!. Pan-fried crabcakes with poached eggs, surry sausage, three-cheese grits, county ham, sliced tomato and hollandaise...
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Mardi Gras Burger with Man That’s Good!

Tremayne “Chef Shakey” Matthews stops by Studio 10 to make one of his signature burgers!. Add all seasonings to ground beef. Form a nice fist-sized patty. Place patty on the grill and cook until well done. Add your Conecuh to the burger and top with cheese, bacon, red...
marthastewart.com

Make Mom Lunch Not Brunch with Our Marvelous Mostly Make-Ahead Menu

This Mother's Day, focus on lunch not brunch for Mom. Using our marvelous mostly make-ahead menu, means you won't spending all morning cooking and instead can just relax and focus on a few final touches like topping off a fruity punch with bubbly, putting out colorful dips with beautiful crudités, tossing the salmon-and-snap-pea salad you prepped ahead with a zippy vinaigrette, and slicing into a multi-layered no-bake, no-fuss strawberry-and cream-cake. Light, bright, and full of flavor, this colorful menu is both beautiful to look at and satisfying. Not to mention so fresh, Mom won't know you prepared the majority of it the day before. For our menu and make ahead tips, read on.
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
30Seconds

Creamy & Easy Lemon Cobbler Recipe Makes Easter Dessert Magic

My dad loves lemon meringue pie. But not having perfected my meringue skills yet, this was the dessert recipe of choice to make for him. This easy magic lemon cobbler recipe is simply delicious, without my weepy meringue. The magic is that it doesn't require stirring, but turns into a luscious cobbler with very little effort. What's not to love about that?
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
Mashed

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Mediterranean Chicken Hot Salad

Rachael Ray has inspired fans once again with a recipe that may sound a little strange, but looks simply scrumptious: her "Mediterranean chicken hot salad." While this combination of words may elicit confusion — Is it spicy? Does it include cooked lettuce? — the concept is actually pretty simple. It's a warm tray of crispy chicken and classic Mediterranean fixings. As Ray put it on Instagram, "If you don't think salad is hot...think again."
CELEBRITIES
WFAA

Elevate your brunch with a new spread from Harper's

Harper's will now offer brunch every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. it will feature a variety of unique and diverse dishes like Japanese pancakes, lobster benedict, brioche French toast, steak & eggs or spreads like salmon and bagels and waffles. These pair perfectly with their hand-crafted specialty cocktails or the "Mimosa in Bed”: a personal mimosa bar including your choice of champagne.
CBS Minnesota

Matt’s Bar To Serve Up Its Signature Jucy Lucy On ‘The Talk’ Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular burger joints in the Minneapolis food scene, Matt’s Bar, will be featured in “The Talk” Friday afternoon. The bar’s signature burger, the Jucy Lucy, is going up against the Cobra Burger from Richmond, Virginia. Paul Rees from Matt’s Bar will be serving up the dish. Find out if the hosts love the Jucy Lucy as much as Minnestoans do. The Talk airs at 1 p.m. on WCCO-TV. Notably, Matt’s Bar has been locked in a contentious battle with the 5-8 Club, which is also along Cedar Avenue and is also known for its Juicy Lucy sandwiches. (Note the difference in spelling. Matt’s has said in the past if the sandwich is spelled right, it’s the wrong burger.) Last year, Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones reportedly got burgers from each establishment during a tour stop.
Taste Of Home

The Ultimate Guide to Homemade Tacos

Homemade tacos are one of the most reliable and easy weeknight dinners, with endless variations to keep things interesting. Just check out some of our favorite taco recipes for proof. If you want to step up your homemade taco game, stock up on essential taco tools, learn how to make...
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect pancakes, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. “There are two sides to a pancake. One is brown and fluffy. The other is burnt.”. So said the former NFL coach Bill Parcells, a master of gridiron strategy but...
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes Recipe

These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes. While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Taste Of Home

10 Air-Fryer Fish Recipes

From fish tacos to fried salmon, here are 10 air-fryer fish recipes you'll absolutely flip over. Looking for easy air-fryer recipes? Try this simple fish and chips. The fish fillets have a fuss-free coating that’s healthy but just as crunchy and golden as the deep-fried kind. Simply seasoned, the crispy fries are perfect on the side. —Janice Mitchell, Aurora, Colorado.
RECIPES

