Ballyhoo Hospitality's Pomeroy Now Offers Brunch

This Mother's Day, focus on lunch not brunch for Mom. Using our marvelous mostly make-ahead menu, means you won't spending all morning cooking and instead can just relax and focus on a few final touches like topping off a fruity punch with bubbly, putting out colorful dips with beautiful crudités, tossing the salmon-and-snap-pea salad you prepped ahead with a zippy vinaigrette, and slicing into a multi-layered no-bake, no-fuss strawberry-and cream-cake. Light, bright, and full of flavor, this colorful menu is both beautiful to look at and satisfying. Not to mention so fresh, Mom won't know you prepared the majority of it the day before. For our menu and make ahead tips, read on.
