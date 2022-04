Contact: Sara Teachout for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont. The Wellness Revolution Promotes Women’s Confidence in Cycling. Burlington, VT – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (Blue Cross) and Terry Bicycles are re-launching the Wellness Revolution after a pandemic hiatus. The program is designed to promote healthier lifestyles for Vermonters who identify as women through cycling. Registration for the five-week program will run from April 21st through May 6th, or when the program capacity has been reached.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO