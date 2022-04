The Overfalls Foundation is looking for energetic volunteers to help maintain the Lightship Overfalls, operate the museum and store and to cover operational needs. Volunteers get the opportunity to be part of an organization responsible for preserving a National Historic Landmark, to work with a great team, and to help tell the importance of lightships and the story of the American Lightship Sailor. Volunteers aged 16 to 100 are welcome to join.

LEWES, DE ・ 29 DAYS AGO