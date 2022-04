Charles Mingus is one of the greatest jazz artists of the 20th century. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on April 22. "Charles Mingus is one of our most important thinkers and composers," says Wynton Marsalis, who will lead two concerts in honor of the composer at Lincoln Center. "He touched on many of the foundations of jazz and American music, from the roots to the most sophisticated forms."

