Baltimore, MD

Undergraduate Research Colloquium This Friday 4/22/22

 3 days ago

The Undergraduate Research Colloquium will take place on campus this Friday, April 22....

US News and World Report

See if a 2-Year Law School Program Is a Good Fit

Concerns about the amount of time it takes to get a law degree and the associated costs have resulted in more law schools offering accelerated Juris Doctor programs within the last 10 years. There are more than a dozen two-year J.D. programs nationwide, allowing law students to complete the required...
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
biospace.com

Elsevier Survey: Research Cooperation During COVID-19 Improved while Funding Lags

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased collaboration in the research community while concerns about funding for overall research projects persist, according to a newly released survey by Elsevier. In a follow-up to Elsevier’s 2019 Research Futures report, 63% of researchers say they have increased collaboration during the pandemic which includes...
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
