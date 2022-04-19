ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

5 Things Twin Falls Residents Get Excited About Others Just Don’t Understand

By Courtney
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls residents have some things that they get really excited about that people from other states just don't understand. That is totally ok, and we aren't weird for getting excited about these things. It is the joy in the small things. 1. A day in the 70s. We...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Twin Falls, ID
Government
State
California State
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bellevue, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

If We Lived in Idaho 100 Million Years Ago, We’d All Be Dead

Why would we all be doomed 100 million years ago, you ask? I've got one word for you: dinosaurs. When Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, I was only six years old. Just like every other kid in America in 1993, I was all in on the dinosaur craze. I remember learning more about dinosaurs and when they existed in school. It was always so wild to me to think that huge reptilian beasts walked the very earth that we know and exist on.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Christmas#Baby Names#The Idaho Fish And Game#Mennonite
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Rants and Raves Raises Questions About Twin Falls Home: What Color is it?

Last week on a rants and raves page, somebody decided to post their neighbor's house and complain about the color of the home. The home had recently been painted, and the poster was accusing the house of being too purple and bringing down the value of the neighborhood. As is always the case, there is more to the story than that, but the poster also left many asking themselves a question that seems to be leaving people confused.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho Is One of the Worst States to Work From Home

When the pandemic first started a couple of years ago, people had to adjust how they did their jobs every day. Most people were used to going to work in the week and many people had to adjust to working from home for the first time. It was tough for many to adapt to, but only a couple of years later and it isn't uncommon for more than half of companies to have their employees work from home now. There are coworkers I still haven't met because they work from home every day, and this is the norm for many across the country. It leads to the question, which states are the best to work from home?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why a White Easter May Change Plans this Year in Twin Falls

The snow has come, and it feels closer to Christmas or Thanksgiving today than it does Easter. Most people associate April with rain, warmer weather, and flowers beginning to bloom, but in Idaho, it means snow, wind, and up and down weather. The snow has rolled into the Magic Valley and it has confused people that have never experienced spring in Idaho. With the white on the ground, it may make things a little easier for the Easter Bunny this year, as eggs might be hidden differently.
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy