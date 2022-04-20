ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Willie Wilson announces third gas giveaway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan

By Todd Feurer, Marissa Parra, Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFLnQ_0fDi6xPl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJHhU_0fDi6xPl00
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan 02:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate and millionaire philanthropist Willie Wilson is planning a third gas giveaway this weekend, after providing $1.2 million in free gas for drivers in Chicago and the suburbs in two previous giveaways in March.

Wilson said he'll be giving away another $1 million of free gas on Saturday at 30 to 40 gas stations in the city and suburbs, although he said he's working on finalizing a list of stations.

It's the first gas giveaway Wilson has announced since he officially joined the race for mayor last week, his third time running for mayor. It also comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot continues to tweak her own plan to give away gas cards and transit cards in order to get her proposal through the Chicago City Council.

Wilson denied that his gas giveaways are politically motivated as he runs for mayor again, noting he's given away money for years outside of Chicago; including to survivors of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, as well as funding mask giveaways in Los Angeles and other cities outside Chicago.

"This is not a political thing," he said. "If it was a political thing, we wasn't running for mayor or nothing in New Orleans. We wasn't running for mayor in California."

Wilson also called on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to temporarily suspend state, local, and county gas taxes during the gas giveaway; although he acknowledged he does not know if any of them have the power to waive the gas tax on their own, or if they would need legislative approval of such a move.

"They ought to be able to figure out that for themselves," he said. "Certainly if they're concerned about its citizens, they should be able to find a way of doing that without putting more hardship on its citizens."

A spokeswoman for Pritzker noted the governor's 2023 budget plan already includes a six-month freeze on the state's gas tax when the new fiscal year starts on July 1, which will mean a 2.4-cent-per-gallon inflationary increase in the state's motor fuel tax will be held off until January.

Representatives from Lightfoot's and Preckwinkle's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to published reports, before settling on the gas card and transit card program, Lightfoot had considered temporarily rolling back a 3-cents-per-gallon city gas tax increase that went into effect last year, but she said Thursday she ultimately decided providing gas cards to commuters was a more effective way of relieving the pain at the pump.

However, she said she hasn't shut down the idea of rolling back the city's gas tax.

"We haven't rejected it, and obviously that's still available to us, but in thinking about what we could do to actually provide maximum impact, we thought that this would be a better way to go to literally put a gas card in the hands of Chicago residents, and then obviously we want to continue to emphasize the importance of lowering our carbon emissions by partnering up with the CTA to give those transit riders some relief at the same time," she said.

As of Tuesday, gas prices in Chicago were averaging $4.77 per gallon for regular and $5.66 per gallon for premium, down slightly from one month ago, but still up significantly from one year ago, according to the AAA.

Wilson said, with gas prices possibly going up even further in the coming weeks, drivers need more relief at the pump.

"People are really hurting out here in terms of trying to survive, trying to be able to pay rent, trying to buy groceries, and we're just trying to play our part as well," Wilson said.

Wilson also said he has no plans to stop his giveaways as the mayoral election draws closer; whether it's gas giveaways, or giving money to the homeless or local churches, or to Ukrainian refugees.

"No. We won't stop supporting people," he said.

Wilson's previous two gas giveaways caused long lines at the gas stations giving away gas, although thanks to improved coordination with local authorities, the second giveaway was able to avoid the traffic nightmares caused by the first one .

Tickets were handed out to cars at each station to avoid having people cut the line, and each station was assigned one entry point and one exit point to help minimize traffic disruptions.

Wilson said city officials in Chicago have agreed to help with traffic control again on Saturday. A spokesperson for the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said they would provide those details in the next day or two.

Meantime, Lightfoot is still trying to pass her own plan to provide free gas cards and transit cards.

Her plan to give away $150 gas cards to motorists and $50 Ventra cards to CTA users faced significant pushback from several aldermen at a City Council Budget Committee hearing earlier this month, even after she agreed to lower the income threshold from 140% of the area median income – or $140,000 for a family of four – to 100% of the area median income – or $93,200 for a family of four.

In addition to those income requirements, to be eligible for a gas card, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be residents of Chicago, and have a valid Chicago city sticker with their current mailing address.

The Mayor's office late Tuesday released the design for the gas card, which has Mayor Lightfoot's name on it.

The mayor's proposal is now expected to come up for a Budget Committee vote on Wednesday after she agreed to further changes to win over the support of skeptical aldermen.

The latest changes would set aside 75% of the 50,000 gas cards to be given away for people living in South and West side neighborhoods deemed to be "High Mobility Hardship Community Areas," with the remaining 25% being given away citywide.

That's the same distribution plan the mayor had already planned to use for the transit card giveaway.

The city also would be authorized to shift money between the gas card and transit card programs if officials determine demand for one giveaway is insufficient, and there are funds left over to pay for a boost to the other program.

The city plans to give away a total of 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards, with 10,000o distributed each month starting in May. The city also plans to distribute a total of 100,000 prepaid $50 transit cards, with 75,000 to be given away in "high mobility hardship community areas" on the South and West sides, and the remaining 25,000 given out citywide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQQC6_0fDi6xPl00
City Council Committee to vote on gas card giveaway 01:40

If the mayor's plan is approved by the Budget Committee on Wednesday, the full City Council would vote on the giveaways next week. Lightfoot's office plans to begin accepting applications for the giveaways on April 27, the same day as the full City Council vote, with distribution of cards expected to begin sometime next month.

Wilson has criticized Lightfoot's gas card giveaway plan, noting he's paying for his giveaways out of his own pocket, while Lightfoot's program would be funded with taxpayer dollars.

"I think it's against the law to use taxpayer dollars for political gain, you know?" he said.

Lightfoot on Tuesday denied her gas card giveaway is politically motivated, saying she's responding to an "urgent need" for relief from surging gas prices.

"I would just point them to the $6 per gallon for regular that people are experiencing all over the city," she said. "The fact of the matter is gas prices have skyrocketed, and for working families in particular, working individuals, I've heard it everywhere I go that people are really trying to ration their budgets, because they can't afford to fill up their gas tank."

Comments / 7

Pat McCarthy
1d ago

If we were talking about candidates of a different color or of a different party doing this, using money or taxpayer money in exchange for a favorable opinion of the candidate before an election, there would be an investigation by the Illinois State Board of Elections to consider these methods to be illegal. Double Standard at work here in Illinois. Ignore the crime problem, I am going to rain down dollar bills on the people with a campaign Sticker telling you to vote for me tomorrow affixed to each bill.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot has picked her casino committee

Ald. Anthony Beale from the 9th Ward joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to discuss the plan for a casino in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot’s casino committee, and in what location he would like to see the casino be built. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago Tribune

‘People need some relief,’ Willie Wilson says of his 2nd gas giveaway after motorists pack pumps waiting for a share of $1 million in fuel

The second gas giveaway Chicago has seen in the last week, courtesy of Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, had Thursday morning commuters again needing to find alternate routes or wait patiently as lines of cars caused congestion throughout the morning. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications took charge of maneuvering traffic Thursday morning and posted on Twitter shortly ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson's $1 million gas giveaway proves more organized than last week's chaotic effort

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Long lines of cars turned out Thursday morning across the city and suburbs, as businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson gave away $1 million of free gas at more than 40 stations.The giveaway started at 7 a.m., and wrapped up at 11 a.m., with more than 400 cars able to fill up their pumps with up to $50 of gas at each of the participating stations -- including 20 in the city and 28 in the suburbs.Tickets were handed out to cars at each station to avoid having people cut the line, and each station was assigned one entry...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Long lines of cars, slowed buses, wasted city resources at Wilson’s $1M gas giveaway

With today’s second Willie Wilson gas giveaway pretty much over, I’d like to report that this is the end of the saga of a multi-millionaire staging publicity stunts that clog the streets with cars, slow down bus riders, and pollute the air, all for the sake of his own likely-futile political ambitions. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some say Willie Wilson's gas giveaway is much welcome and much needed

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Round two of the big Chicago area gas giveaway begins Thursday morning at 7 a.m. – and with a steep increase in prices lately, many say it is a big help they need during tough times. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, whether or not a free $50 fill-up will really make a difference depends on whom you talk to. But some homeowners in the south suburbs say it does – especially given that they are also trying to pay property tax bills after a huge jump. It is one...
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Gas Prices#The Chicago City Council#Hurricane Ida#Cook County Board
CBS Chicago

Willie Wilson calls for local lawmakers to suspend gas tax

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After two gas giveaways, businessman Willie Wilson is now pushing local lawmakers to suspend the gas tax.In a statement Wilson says he is calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to temporarily suspend the gas tax and provide advance relief for struggling families. He goes on to say he witnessed first-hand people waiting in long lines to receive $50 in free gas.The need is great and will become greater as gas prices continue to rise. Wilson says he may do another giveaway but didn't provide information on when it will take place. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy