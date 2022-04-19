ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Funeral notices — April 19, 2022

ADAM — Ian A. Adam, 75, of Barneveld, on April 12, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Burial St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boonville. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent. Contributions to the Barneveld Volunteer Fire Co., 8530 Old Poland Rd., Barneveld, NY 13304 or...

Linda LaRobardiere

Linda S. LaRobardiere, 60, of Camden, NY, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Abraham House in Rome, NY, after a yearlong gracious and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 6, 1961, in Oneida, NY, a daughter of Frank and Irene Ammann Jones. Linda attended Camden Central Schools, and was a graduate of Rome Free Academy and M.V.C.C., where she received her nursing degree.
CAMDEN, NY
Joseph V. Petrelli

Joseph V. Petrelli, 77, of Rome, passed away in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side, on Friday, April 15, 2022. Joe was born in Rome, NY on August 27, 1944, a son of the late Joseph S. and Victoria (Bartolotti) Petrelli. He was raised and educated in Rome where he graduated from Rome Free Academy with the class of 1962. He furthered his education at MVCC.
ROME, NY
Ian A. Adam

BARNEVELD — Ian A. Adam, 75, of Barneveld, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Ian and Nancy (Coatsworth) Adam. Ian graduated in 1965 from Holland Patent High School and then enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. On February 5, 1972, Ian was united in marriage to Anita Lord in St. Joseph’s Church in Boonville and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was employed as a tractor trailer driver for Craine Silo, Barneveld, A.R. Grundy, Frontier Delivery and Rite Aid Distribution Center retiring after 25 years of service. Ian was also a licensed Water Plant Operator and worked part time for the Village of Barneveld for over 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Leon R. Roberts Post 161, Holland Patent and the Mohawk Valley Corvette Club.
BARNEVELD, NY
David J. Chmielewski

David J. Chmielewski, 59, of Rome, NY, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Crouse-Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. Born in 1962, David was the second of five children from Daniel Chmielewski Sr. and Jeanne (Kochon) Lopez. David was a technical services representative with Clean Harbors in Syracuse. In 2019, he was named “Technical Services Representative of the Year.” This was a company-wide award. Clean Harbors has more than 20,000 employees in 450 offices across North America.
ROME, NY
James ‘Jim’ D. Daly

UTICA — James D. Daly, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare. Jim was born on August 10, 1936, in Whitesboro, the son of George and Katherine (Coogan) Daly. He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. Jim was an electrician and...
UTICA, NY
Patricia W. (McCarthy) Engelhart

Patricia W. (McCarthy) Engelhart, age 90, of Whitesboro and formerly of Port Jervis, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home. She was born on December 30, 1931, in Port Jervis, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Lane) McCarthy. On October 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to Kenneth W. Engelhart, a blessed union of 67 years. Patricia was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and meteorology.
WHITESBORO, NY
Rome woman charged with shoplifting

ROME — A Rome woman has been charged with theft for the second time in two months after shoplifting from Byrne Dairy, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Heather M. Fish, 30, stole some milk, chocolate milk and a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal from the Byrne Dairy store on Erie Boulevard West at about 5 a.m. April 16. Police said Fish was taken into custody on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
Judith A. Tomaselli

Judith A. “Judy” Tomaselli, age 74, died March 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Florida, after a brief illness. Judy was born on May 28, 1947, in Utica, NY, the daughter of Sam and Kay Tomaselli. She attended local schools graduating from New Hartford High School in 1964. She continued her education at Syracuse University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. After S.U. she attended the University of Missouri where she earned a master’s degree. She taught Home and Career skills at Perry Junior High School in New Hartford, NY, for 30 years before retiring in 2002.
UTICA, NY
George W. Rasha

George William Rasha, 76, of Annsville, passed away on February 15, 2022, in his home along with his beloved dog Buttercup. George was born on September 27, 1945, to Leo and Ruth Donnlley Rasha. He is survived by his sister, Mary Corbett; his niece, Carolyn Sullivan; three great-nieces, two great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces.
ROME, NY
Katharine ‘Katy’ Jones

Katharine “Katy” Jones, 74, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Rome Health, following a brief illness. She was born on July 10, 1947, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Blanchard Mikitin. Katy was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1965. She continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce, earning an Accounting Degree. She was employed by DFAS at the Griffiss Business Park as an Accounting Technician, prior to her retirement. Katy was also formerly employed by the Rome School District, K-Mart of Rome and was a Licensed Hairdresser. She was a community volunteer, always willing to donate her time to assist others. Katy was a Pop Warner Football volunteer, the team referred to her as their Team Nonnie. She was an active participant in the Adopt a Soldier Program which was hosted by her coworkers at DFAS. Katy was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Elvis Fan. Her true passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
ROME, NY
Doris Ezell

Doris Ezell passed away on April 17, 2022. She was born October 8, 1932, in Bellwood, AL, to the late Henry and Laenna (Jackson) Holmes. She moved to Niagara Falls in the 1950’s where she met and married the late Columbus Ezell, Sr. Mother Ezell loved cooking, music, but most of all, she enjoyed serving the Lord.
ROME, NY
Tenney raises over $314,000 in first quarter

NEW HARTFORD — The campaign for Rep. Claudia L. Tenney has announced that it has raised more than $314,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The campaign has nearly $1.3 million cash on hand for the 2022 election. According to the announcement, more than 5,000 donors, including more than...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Obituaries
Edward H. Hodierne

Edward H. Hodierne, 85, of Taberg, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rome Health after a long illness. He was born in Rome on October 28, 1936, a son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Shannon) Hodierne. On February 28, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Brown, a blessed union of 63 years.
ROME, NY
‘Operation: Walk Oneida’ set to hit streets

ONEIDA — To help reach out to residents, Mayor Helen Acker and Oneida department heads will be walking the streets for “Operation: Walk Oneida.”. The mayor introduced this new initiative at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting during new business. “Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for an hour, we’re...
ONEIDA, NY
Karina-Leigh D. Marais (Jacobson)

Karina-Leigh D. Marais (Jacobson), 44, of New Hartford, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 3, 1978, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the daughter of Johannes Petrus and Adrianna (van Zyl) Marais. Karina graduated from Johannesburg Schools, and moved to London where she lived for nearly 20 years. On February 9, 2015, Karina was united in marriage to David M. Jacobson in New York City. She was employed as a Unit Leader with MetLife Inc. in Oriskany.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Area officials help highlight Revere’s long history

ROME — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was joined by Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo to announce the inclusion of Revere Copper Products in the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The online registry was established to honor and promote New York businesses that have been in operation for...
ROME, NY
Congressman joins Sheriff Maciol for farm visit

HOLLAND PATENT — U.S. Congressman Antonio Delgado swung by the dairy farm of Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol in Holland Patent Friday afternoon to have a chat with local farmers. Delgado is a Democrat running for re-election in the new 19th Congressional District, which contains Southern Oneida County...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Omicron subvariants drive current rise in infections across state

Now fully two years since the coronavirus pandemic blazed into New York State, officials are still putting out hotspots, when they really wish to knock it down for good, indicated Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Wednesday virtual update. “We’ve had a rising tide in cases,” Hochul confirmed of activity in...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
College town seeks new ways to avoid weekend nuisances

Watch a typical weekend night in downtown Cortland. Busier than other nights, particularly as State University of New York at Cortland students fill several local pubs. Mostly, the patrons – students or others – just have a drink or two and some good times with friends – a typical part of life in a college town. Some, however, are a little more exuberant than others. The next morning, neighbors come out of their homes to find trash in their yards, stains from people who urinated in public, and even a tree or two sometimes torn out of the ground.
CORTLAND, NY

