Books on Tap

Thanks to my Kindle, I've gotten back into the realm of reading, and it's been great so far. I've always been a reader, and although you may rather spend your time basking in the spring sun, here are five books to curl up with just before bed. *in no particular...
Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
A growing number of Americans are becoming less and less religious as time goes on and while there are many thought-pieces as to why this is occurring en masse, there are deeply personal reasons as to why some people who grew up in religious families have decided to "leave the fold" so to speak.
While some are gathering their baskets and awaiting a visit from the Easter bunny, others are preparing for the holiday of Passover. A bit less exciting, but just as meaningful, children in MiraLago met this week to learn about Passover with some hands-on baking. Rabbi Shmuly Gutnick from the Chabad Youth Network Of Florida brought his traveling matzah factory to teach young attendees how to make their own Matzah from start to finish.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most popular burger joints in the Minneapolis food scene, Matt’s Bar, will be featured in “The Talk” Friday afternoon.
The bar’s signature burger, the Jucy Lucy, is going up against the Cobra Burger from Richmond, Virginia. Paul Rees from Matt’s Bar will be serving up the dish.
Find out if the hosts love the Jucy Lucy as much as Minnestoans do.
The Talk airs at 1 p.m. on WCCO-TV.
Notably, Matt’s Bar has been locked in a contentious battle with the 5-8 Club, which is also along Cedar Avenue and is also known for its Juicy Lucy sandwiches. (Note the difference in spelling. Matt’s has said in the past if the sandwich is spelled right, it’s the wrong burger.)
Last year, Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones reportedly got burgers from each establishment during a tour stop.
(Mass Appeal) – There are many dishes that you can prepare for your Passover meals but why not try something a little different that you may want to incorporate throughout the year. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog Cheap Beets, joins us with a Tabouli twist.
Two gifts might be better than one, but environmentally conscious gifts are always better than both. With Starbucks’ first-ever plantable gift card, you don’t have to choose one or the other, because the eco-friendly cards ditch the plastic for paper, and you can keep the presents coming by planting it into real flowers after you’ve scored your sip. If you’re ready to start making a difference with your gifts, here’s how to turn Starbucks’ new plantable gift card into blooming flowers.
We are going to go out on a limb and say that pretty much every Easter basket will have some peeps in it this year. USA Today shared six little-known facts about the 60-year-old chicks called Peeps. 1. Peeps were once made by hand and took nearly 30 hours to...
Bears are starting to come out of hibernation after a long winter. And they're hungry. One snowy black bear came looking for food on a porch in New York, getting a little too close for comfort. Imagine looking out your back window and seeing a large black bear on your...
Just as we’re catching our breath after the Macklowes’ and Mugrabis’ multibillion-dollar matrimonial meltdowns, Page Six hears there’s another mega-divorce in the offing. Sources say real estate mogul Harrison LeFrak — who is reliably on the Forbes list of the richest Americans — is splitting from...
The seed for Ryan Clark's love of gardening was planted with his grandmother when he was a kid. "My earliest memories of childhood are about gardening with her," says Clark. Fast-forward to 2016, when he was ready to cultivate the plot he built with his dad in his parents' Bluffton, South Carolina, backyard. "When I planted my first vegetables there, my grandmother was with me," he says. "It was a special moment, kind of a role reversal, and now I'm carrying on her tradition." His year-round efforts yield a bounty of organic produce, herbs, and flowers. He also collects fresh eggs from his brood of 12 hens and honey from two hives of bees. Clark describes gardening as a "total creative expression," while his background with a degree in biology helps with the plant-growing process. "I jokingly tell people that this is my full-time job outside of my real one," says Clark, who has a career in marketing. "My favorite part of the day is when I slip off my work shoes and put on my boots." Here, he takes us inside his Lowcountry oasis to share his gardening tips.
Gnomes originated in Germany, Scandinavia, and Norway and are now widespread across America. Depending on where you live, they are also known as Gonks or Nisse. Gnomes are said to protect children and animals from evil and misfortune; they will be nice if you are nice to them. Gnomes are similar in popularity to our American Santa or Father Christmas, as gentle souls who love children. In Norway, children leave a bowl of porridge for Nisse on Christmas Eve and are rewarded with presents left on their doorstep on Christmas morning.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. No matter whether you have a large suburban lot or a few containers on a balcony, your garden will provide food and shelter for local wildlife, birds, and pollinators. If you grow fruits and veggies, you’ll have the additional benefit of knowing exactly where your food comes from, and not to mention that you’ll gain new respect for how hard our farmers work the first time aphids chow down on your nasturtiums.
Whether you have a green thumb or struggle to keep your plants alive, you’ll appreciate the GrowCube Smart Automatic Watering Kit. You’ll like it even more if you struggle to remember when to water each of your plants. Specifications. Water tank: 1.5 liters. Dimensions: 3.9 x 6.7 x...
Put a ring on spring with our twist on classic May Day flower cones. Place these petite hoops, dressed up with dried florals, onto your neighbors' door knobs to welcome this sunny month. Spring has sprung, and your home's décor should reflect that. Seasonal flower arrangements are one way to...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
