NBA

Michael Jordan Reportedly Wasn't Happy With His Former Bulls Teammates' Reactions To The Last Dance: "I Don't Think He Was Particularly Thrilled With Some Of The Blowback... It Flummoxed Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 10

Tracy Davison
1d ago

Haters.gone Hate, he bought the Bulls from Obscurity. He's The GOAT FIR A REASON. . Who can say that about Lebron or Kobe,

Reply(1)
2
