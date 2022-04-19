Change in Climate Sensitivity and Its Dependence on the Lapse-Rate Feedback in 4 × CO Climate Model Experiments

The United Nations’ climate change panel lambasted governments and corporations in its latest update, calling for a “substantial reduction” in the global use of fossil fuels, and at a faster clip, in order to avoid the worst impacts of warming. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel...
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
Serum Institute of India Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has stopped making new batches of COVID-19 shots after its stockpile grew to 200 million doses amid a global supply glut, reports Bloomberg. “We have got 200 million doses of stock. We had to shut down production in December,”...
Inside dozens of bankers boxes, stacked high in a storage locker in New York City, Cynthia Rosenzweig has stashed the work of decades: Legal pads covered in blue-inked cursive with doodles in the margins, file folders marked “potato,” graph paper with notations of rainfall in Nebraska and Kansas.
The researchers behind an energy system that makes it possible to capture solar energy, store it for up to eighteen years, and release it when and where it is needed have now taken the system a step further. After previously demonstrating how the energy can be extracted as heat, they have now succeeded in getting the system to produce electricity, by connecting it to a thermoelectric generator. Eventually, the research – developed at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden – could lead to self-charging electronic gadgets that use stored solar energy on demand.
Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'. Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering...
The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A pollution survey using sensors on small airplanes to detect methane emissions across a major U.S. oil and natural gas production zone points to greater releases of the potent climate-warming gas than previous estimated by other methods, according to results published Wednesday. Underwritten by...
Home to the Royal Bengal Tiger and ecologically unique biodiversity, the world's largest mangrove forest bears the brunt of climate upheavals and unabated human greed, leaving the World Heritage Site gasping for life. Locals here lament that several islands have turned into a concrete jungle in the past couple of...
The end of winter in the U.S. is getting more dangerous for food growers – and that could be another risk for food prices. The changing weather patterns could significantly hurt food and agriculture businesses, such as those in the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF. PBJ,. +1.01%. ,...
Several months ago, Australia's Murdoch media news outlets launched a new climate change campaign advocating a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050. The launch included a 16-page wraparound supplement in all of its tabloids supporting the need for climate action. We do not usually expect news media to campaign for...
NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Central Park, New York City's 843-acre green lung created in 1858, is now a climate change laboratory that researchers hope will help parks nationwide become more resilient. The Central Park Climate Lab team wants to use data from satellites and on the ground to...
Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
Developers struggle with tenuous supply chains as wind and solar prices climb nearly 30% in a year. According to LevelTen Energy’s quarterly Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) index labor as well as shipping are affected, leading to a global impact on contract costs. LevelTen’s previous index, which outlines the pressures...
Comments / 0