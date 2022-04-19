Cardinals land OL Zion Johnson in new NFL.com mock draft

It is the final week of mock draft season and NFL.com’s Peter Schrager has a new mock draft of the first round. When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals, it is always worth paying attention to Schrager’s insight because of the relationship he has with the team and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In this new mock draft, six wide receivers come off the board before the Cardinals’ pick at No. 23 overall. They still go with a player on offense, selecting Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

Incredibly intelligent and versatile, Johnson would immediately find a spot along Arizona’s offensive line. I don’t see the Cardinals taking a defensive player in the first round for a third straight year — regardless of who’s on the board.

Johnson would give some longer-term security for the offensive line. Four of their five projected starters are free agents after the season. Johnson would be able to immediate compete for the starting right job with Will Hernandez.

Johnson is brilliant and athletic. He could potentially be a center, although most believe he will be a great guard.

In selecting Johnson, they pass on Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis. Karlaftis would address the Cardinals’ greatest need, as they have not replaced Chandler Jones, who departed in free agency.

It could set the Cardinals up for another scenario in which their first-round pick doesn’t play right away, depending on how Will Hernandez looks early on, but it would be investing in quarterback Kyler Murray’s protection, which would not be a bad thing, and considering the injuries sustained by Arizona’s offensive line last season, even having Johnson as a reserve would be an upgrade over the situation last season.

