Bismarck Snow Emergency Declaration to cease at Noon, April 19, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO