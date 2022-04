There is a shakeup happening in the Macon County Board of Health. Two members are being removed from their position, a third has resigned effective immediately. The Macon County Board is responsible for appointing members to various boards they oversee-- including the County Health Board. The County Board voted Thursday to remove two Health Board members, when their terms expire at the end of May. But the Health Board president is concerned about the motivation behind the move.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO