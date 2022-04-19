ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

brentwoodnewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this four part series we’ll be getting to...

brentwoodnewsla.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
#Roots Wings
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
Fox News

California jewelry store target of brazen daylight smash and grab robbery, steal millions

Smash-and-grab suspects targeted a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight with sledgehammers, making off with up to $5 million in merchandise. "I told my employee, ‘Get on the floor,'" Peter Sedghi, owner of the jewelry store, told the New York Post of the looting that unfolded Tuesday. "As soon as I heard what I thought were gunshots finally stop, I grabbed my gun. First, I made sure my employees were OK. I then went outside, but they were already gone."
CBS LA

Gang leader guilty of multiple charges, including murder

On Monday, the long-time leader of the East Coast Crips, a gang in South Los Angeles, was found guilty for numerous charges including murder, extortion and distribution of narcotics.Known as Little Doc and Uncle Bill, 56-year-old Paul Gary Wallace was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO for short. The jury also declared Wallace guilty of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. According to evidence presented during the trial, prosecutors said that Wallace was a member of ECC for over 30 years and gained notoriety within the...
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
