Long Acre Farms will open for their 29th season at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29th 2022. The Farm’s opening weekend will continue through Sunday, May 1st and will feature a local can drive. Guests who bring a non-perishable good on their day of visit throughout opening weekend will receive a $5 Back 40 pass to be used that day (regular $9 per person ages 3+). Season passes are currently on sale online, and will also be available for guests to purchase in-person.

