Otter Rock and Roll is coming ashore ….

One of the greatest things about opening day at Teahupoo wasn’t even some of the amazing rides that went down on Wednesday. It was that the waves that were ridden were spawned from a storm that came from the same weather system that sent surf to Bells and Shipstern’s Bluff over Easter, Fiji a couple days after that — and will continue on to send surf to Hawaii’s South Shores, Mainland Mexico and Central America and the West Coast. And while we can’t exactly say that Koa Rothman’s Teahupoo bomb was exactly the same swell energy as the barrel his buddy Nathan Florence snagged at Shipstern’s a few days prior, the two waves are related in a meteorological way. We know tomorrow is technically Earth Day, but man, it’s really amazing what the world’s oceans can pull off.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 19 HOURS AGO