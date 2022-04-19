ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Otter Rock and Roll is coming ashore ….

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOtter Rock and Roll is June 11th. It’s Time to Sign Up. Otter Rock and Roll is a family event that includes a youth surf contest and beach cleanup presented by Newport Surfrider on International Surfing Day. This year’s 12th annual event is on Saturday, June 11th at Otter Rock-Devil’s Punchbowl...

