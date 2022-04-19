ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finishing the Boston Marathon had special significance for Henry Richard

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Yesterday's Boston Marathon hosted 25,000 competitors, and one was a 20-year-old first-time runner who was just a kid when his 8-year-old brother, Martin Richard, became...

Boston Globe

Heidi Richard is running Boston after a late cancer diagnosis

"I’m not going to be fast, but I’m going to find my joy out there on that course." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
97.5 WOKQ

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
Boston

Val Rogosheske finishes the Boston Marathon 50 years after her first historic race

At age 75, Val Rogosheske did it again. She finished the 2022 Boston Marathon, 50 years after she first made history as one of the first women to officially run the race. “It was good in so many ways and so different from other marathons I’ve done,” Rogosheske told Boston.com. “I was totally spoiled by Adidas and by the Boston Athletic Association — we had the special bus to the start and being able to stay in the Boston house where they had coffee and they had a toilet and things like that.”
Steve Inskeep
Boston

Boston Marathon by the numbers

Here are fastest finish times, 5K times, and more statistics about the 126th Boston Marathon. With the 126th Boston Marathon in the history books, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the famous race. This year’s marathon had 28,604 participants from 120 countries and all 50 states, according to a statement...
Fox News

Boston Marathon bombing survivor shares message after ninth anniversary: ‘Stay vigilant’

The 126th annual Boston Marathon took place this past weekend, marking nine years since the tragic bombing at that event. Marc Fucarile, a survivor of that bombing on April 15, 2013, told Fox News Digital in an interview this week that the ongoing tradition of the Boston Marathon is "amazing," while also cautioning that both participants and attendees should always remain aware.
NPR

A Jack Russell terrier in Ukraine makes a heroic name for himself

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) FADEL: And that's Patron, a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier, who, like many in Ukraine, has made a heroic name for himself. This mascot of the State Emergency Service is small and cute and saving lives by sniffing out undetonated landmines and bombs in Chernihiv. So far, he's rooted out more than 90 explosive devices, making Patron so popular, he's now a favorite subject of social media fan art.
Upworthy

20-year-old who lost brother to Boston Marathon bombing runs and finishes race for him

The Boston Marathon witnessed an emotionally charged moment as Henry Richard completed the race honoring his brother, who was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bomb blasts. Henry Richard was just 10 years old when he lost his brother, Martin Richard, and his younger sister, Jane, lost a leg in the bomb blasts. Two terrorists had detonated bombs by the finish line of the Boston Marathon and the tragedy shocked the nation at the time. Martin Richard was one of the three people killed in the attack. “I’m just so glad I could finally be here,” said Henry Richard, reported New York Post. “So much emotion. I know Martin would have been doing it with me… I did it for both of us.”
KGET

Boston hosts its first marathon since 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts. This was the 126th running of the of the famed race. More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in […]
