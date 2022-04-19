5 Things Twin Falls Residents Get Excited About Others Just Don’t Understand

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A highly poisonous mushroom has recently been found in a Boise neighborhood. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) were discovered in an established Boise neighborhood by an amateur mycologist. The deadly fungus was found under an oak tree and is blamed for the most deadly mushroom poisonings around the world, according to IDHW. The death cap mushrooms look very similar to the non-poisonous paddy-straw or puffballs mushrooms. The Idaho Health Department said eating just half a mushroom can kill a person while only a small portion could kill a dog. Symptoms include violent vomiting, profuse diarrhea, and abdominal pain. People then seem to recover from the poisoning but, jaundice, weakness, coma, and then liver and kidney failure developed which then leads to death. The health department said early treatment is essential to prevent death and often times the patient will need a liver transplant.
Comments / 0