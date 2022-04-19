ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

5 Things Twin Falls Residents Get Excited About Others Just Don’t Understand

By Courtney
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls residents have some things that they get really excited about that people from other states just don't understand. That is totally ok, and we aren't weird for getting excited about these things. It is the joy in the small things. 1. A day in the 70s. We...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

6 Things You Need to Do in Twin Falls this Easter Weekend

It is officially Easter this weekend and with it comes tons of activities and events. Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated, so events like Animal Days at the Burley Straw Maze have been rescheduled. There is still a ton to do though, and much to get to this weekend as many of us spend time with our families and enjoy Easter and all that it brings. Here are some of the events and deals taking place this Easter weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Is Idaho a Stressful State to Live In?

Idaho came in on the list at 27, falling almost right in the middle. They are one of the least stressful states when it comes to working, but rank in the top ten of most stressful when it comes to money. One of the cases helping Idaho as well, is they are in the bottom five for the lowest crime rate per capita. Low crime rates, and good jobs, but not much money, leads to being a middle state, which is better than most states can say. For those wondering, Wyoming was only one spot above Idaho and is a tad more stressful to live in.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Rants and Raves Raises Questions About Twin Falls Home: What Color is it?

Last week on a rants and raves page, somebody decided to post their neighbor's house and complain about the color of the home. The home had recently been painted, and the poster was accusing the house of being too purple and bringing down the value of the neighborhood. As is always the case, there is more to the story than that, but the poster also left many asking themselves a question that seems to be leaving people confused.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Food Lost in Twin Falls With No Explanation

What would you do? What would you do if you ordered food to be delivered through a delivery service and they never showed up? To add to it, the restaurant won't refund you, and neither will the delivery service, and you remain hungry. This has happened to many of us, and it isn't uncommon to see someone complaining about a different place every week on a rants and raves page. So what is the best way to deal with this problem in Twin Falls or anywhere else?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Deadly Mushroom Found in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A highly poisonous mushroom has recently been found in a Boise neighborhood. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) were discovered in an established Boise neighborhood by an amateur mycologist. The deadly fungus was found under an oak tree and is blamed for the most deadly mushroom poisonings around the world, according to IDHW. The death cap mushrooms look very similar to the non-poisonous paddy-straw or puffballs mushrooms. The Idaho Health Department said eating just half a mushroom can kill a person while only a small portion could kill a dog. Symptoms include violent vomiting, profuse diarrhea, and abdominal pain. People then seem to recover from the poisoning but, jaundice, weakness, coma, and then liver and kidney failure developed which then leads to death. The health department said early treatment is essential to prevent death and often times the patient will need a liver transplant.
BOISE, ID
