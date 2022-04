The Guinness World Records are made up of oddities from around the world. From time to time, a Michigan resident will win a spot and hold a world record. Recently a man from Battle Creek named Dante Barnes was featured on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel. Dante has the largest tongue circumference in the world for a male. When he expands his tongue (which is a little creepy to see), his tongue reaches roughly 1.65 inches in height and 1.57 inches in width. When you wrap a tape measure around his tongue, it measures 4.8 inches (in the video below it even measures larger than that!). It compares in size to a ping pong ball or an egg.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO