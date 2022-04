There’s only a handful of games left in the season, and even fewer at Goodison Park where Everton have been reasonably strong, so any home games are a huge opportunity to pick up some points and preserve their Premier League status. Frank Lampard has had some positive news on the injury front and so will have more players to select from, but there rumours that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the squad for tonight, supposedly as punishment for arriving late at training twice this week.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO