Cancer

Silencing of STE20-type kinase STK25 in human aortic endothelial and smooth muscle cells is atheroprotective

By Emmelie Cansby
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent studies highlight the importance of lipotoxic damage in aortic cells as the major pathogenetic contributor to atherosclerotic disease. Since the STE20-type kinase STK25 has been shown to exacerbate ectopic lipid storage and associated cell injury in several metabolic organs, we here investigate its role in the main cell types of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single cell transcriptional diversity and intercellular crosstalk of human liver cancer

Liver cancer arises from the evolutionary selection of the dynamic tumor microenvironment (TME), in which the tumor cell generally becomes more heterogeneous; however, the mechanisms of TME-mediated transcriptional diversity of liver cancer remain unclear. Here, we assess transcriptional diversity in 15 liver cancer patients by single-cell transcriptome analysis and observe transcriptional diversity of tumor cells is associated with stemness in liver cancer patients. Tumor-associated fibroblast (TAF), as a potential driving force behind the heterogeneity in tumor cells within and between tumors, was predicted to interact with high heterogeneous tumor cells via COL1A1-ITGA2. Moreover, COL1A1-mediated YAP-signaling activation might be the mechanistic link between TAF and tumor cells with increased transcriptional diversity. Strikingly, the levels of COL1A1, ITGA2, and YAP are associated with morphological heterogeneity and poor overall survival of liver cancer patients. Beyond providing a potential mechanistic link between the TME and heterogeneous tumor cells, this study establishes that collagen-stimulated YAP activation is associates with transcriptional diversity in tumor cells by upregulating stemness, providing a theoretical basis for individualized treatment targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of the toxic 6mer seed consensus for human cancer cells

6mer seed toxicity is a novel cell death mechanism that kills cancer cells by triggering death induced by survival gene elimination (DISE). It is based on si- or shRNAs with a specific G-rich nucleotide composition in position 2"“7 of their guide strand. An arrayed screen of 4096 6mer seeds on two human and two mouse cell lines identified G-rich 6mers as the most toxic seeds. We have now tested two additional cell lines, one human and one mouse, identifying the GGGGGC consensus as the most toxic average 6mer seed for human cancer cells while slightly less significant for mouse cancer cells. RNA Seq and bioinformatics analyses suggested that an siRNA containing the GGGGGC seed (siGGGGGC) is toxic to cancer cells by targeting GCCCCC seed matches located predominantly in the 3"² UTR of a set of genes critical for cell survival. We have identified several genes targeted by this seed and demonstrate direct and specific targeting of GCCCCC seed matches, which is attenuated upon mutation of the GCCCCC seed matches in these 3"² UTRs. Our data show that siGGGGGC kills cancer cells through its miRNA-like activity and points at artificial miRNAs, si- or shRNAs containing this seed as a potential new cancer therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

ErbB4 alternative splicing mediates fetal mouse alveolar type II cell differentiation in vitro

Alternative splicing (AS) creates different protein isoforms, an important mechanism regulating cell-specific function. Little is known about AS in lung development, particularly in alveolar type II (ATII) cells. ErbB4 receptor isoforms Jma and Jmb have significant and opposing functions in the brain, heart, and lung development and/or disease. However, the regulators of ErbB4 AS are unknown. ErbB4 AS regulators in fetal mouse ATII cells control its function in ATII cellÂ maturation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Micro-dystrophin gene constructs for repairing heart and muscle function in rats: the smaller is enough?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the most common and most severe form of muscular dystrophies and it is associated with progressive skeletal muscle degeneration, cardiac arrhythmias and dilated cardiomyopathy with concomitant progressive cardiac fibrosis [1]. Unfortunately, DMD is a lethal disease and patients die in their second or third decade mainly due to cardiac complications [2, 3]. Current medications for DMD is involving corticosteroids which can delay the disease progression but they also cause several adverse effects and other drugs such as RAAS inhibitors and Î²-blockers are used for delay the progression of cardiac contractile dysfunction [4]. However, DMD is still incurable therefore there is an urgent need for evidence-based therapies to treat and repair skeletal and cardiovascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protective autophagy decreases lorlatinib cytotoxicity through Foxo3a-dependent inhibition of apoptosis in NSCLC

Lorlatinib is a promising third-generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been approved for treating ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with previous ALK-TKI treatment failures. However, the inevitable emergence of acquired resistance limits its long-term efficacy. A more comprehensive understanding of the acquired resistance mechanisms to lorlatinib will enable the development of more efficacious therapeutic strategies. The efficacy of chloroquine (CQ) in combination with lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells in vitro and in vivo was assessed using CCK-8, colony formation, immunofluorescence staining, flow cytometry analysis, western blot analysis, and xenograft implantation. Here, we show that lorlatinib induced apoptosis and protective autophagy in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. However, the protective autophagy can gradually lead to decreased cytotoxicity of loratinib in ALK-positive NSCLC cells. Meanwhile, we found that the combination of lorlatinib and CQ, an inhibitor of autophagy, inhibited autophagy and promoted apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, which sensitized cells to lorlatinib through the dephosphorylation of Foxo3a and promoted nuclear translocation, then activation of Foxo3a/Bim axis. Taken together, our results suggest that inhibition of protective autophagy might be a therapeutic target for delaying the occurrence of acquired resistance to lorlatinib in ALK-positive NSCLC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

High serum concentrations of growth differentiation factor-15 and their association with Crohn's disease and a low skeletal muscle index

Sarcopenia comprises a low skeletal muscle index (SMI) and low muscle strength (MS) or low physical function. Many sarcopenia biomarkers have been reported. With Crohn's disease (CD), a low SMI is predictive of intestinal complications. Therefore, many CD studies have reported that sarcopenia is defined by SMI alone. This study investigated the sarcopenia frequency by assessing the SMI and MS of Japanese patients with CD and biomarkers predicting a low SMI. We evaluated the SMI using a bioelectrical impedance analysis, handgrip strength, and C-reactive protein, albumin, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-Î±, growth differentiation factor (GDF)-8, and GDF-15 levels as biomarker candidates for 78 CD patients at our hospital. Sarcopenia and a low SMI were observed in 7.7% and 42.3% of the patients, respectively. There was a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels of the low SMI group and normal group according to the multivariate analysis (P"‰="‰0.028; odds ratio [OR], 1.001; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.000"“1.002). When evaluated by sex, males exhibited a negative correlation between the GDF-15 level and SMI (Pearson's r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.414; P"‰="‰0.0031), and the multivariate analysis indicated a significant difference in the GDF-15 levels (P"‰="‰0.011; OR, 1.001; 95% CI 1.000"“1.002). GDF-15 levels may indicate a low SMI with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Gut microbes as biomarkers of ICI response - sharpening the focus

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Two recent large-cohort studies reinforce the potential predictive capability of gut microbiota for immune-checkpoint inhibitor response and toxicities in patients with melanoma. However, additional investigations are required to understand the mechanistic underpinnings of this complex multifaceted relationship, and how it can be exploited for personalized cancer care.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Germline variant in Ctcf links mental retardation to Wilms tumor predisposition

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. CTCF germline mutations have been related to MRD21. We report the first bilateral Wilms tumor suffered by a MRD21 patient carrying an unreported CTCF missense variant in a zinc finger domain of CTCF protein. We found that germline heterozygous variant I446K became homozygous in the tumor due to a loss of heterozygosity rearrangement affecting the whole q arm on chromosome 16. Our findings propose CTCF I446K variant as a link between MRD21 and Wilms tumor predisposition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Increased biomarkers of cardiovascular risk in HIV-1 viremic controllers and low persistent inflammation in elite controllers and art-suppressed individuals

HIV controllers (HICs) are models of HIV functional cure, although some studies have shown persistent inflammation and increased rates of atherosclerosis in HICs. Since immune activation/inflammation contributes to the pathogenesis of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), we evaluated clinical data and inflammation markers in HIV-1 viremic controllers (VC), elite controllers (EC), and control groups (HIV positive individuals with virological suppression by antiretroviral therapy-cART; HIV negative individuals-HIVneg) to assess whether they presented elevated levels of inflammation markers also associated with CVD. We observed the highest frequencies of activated CD8+ T cells in VCs, while EC and cART groups presented similar but slightly altered frequencies of this marker when compared to the HIVneg group. Regarding platelet activation, both HICs groups presented higher expression of P-selectin in platelets when compared to control groups. Monocyte subset analyses revealed lower frequencies of classical monocytes and increased frequencies of non-classical and intermediate monocytes among cART individuals and in EC when compared to HIV negative individuals, but none of the differences were significant. For VC, however, significant decreases in frequencies of classical monocytes and increases in the frequency of intermediate monocytes were observed in comparison to HIV negative individuals. The frequency of monocytes expressing tissue factor was similar among the groups on all subsets. In terms of plasma markers, VC had higher levels of many inflammatory markers, while EC had higher levels of VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 compared to control groups. Our data showed that VCs display increased levels of inflammation markers that have been associated with CVD risk. Meanwhile, ECs show signals of lower but persistent inflammation, comparable to the cART group, indicating the potential benefits of alternative therapies to decrease inflammation in this group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical and molecular validation of BAP1, MTAP, P53, and Merlin immunohistochemistry in diagnosis of pleural mesothelioma

BAP1 and MTAP immunostains play an important role in diagnosis of mesothelioma, but additional markers are needed to increase sensitivity. We analyzed 84 pleural mesotheliomas (51 epithelioid, 27 biphasic, 6 sarcomatoid) by a hybrid-capture next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel including complete coverage of coding and splicing regions for BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, NF2, and TP53 and correlated molecular findings with diagnostic immunostains for BAP1, MTAP, Merlin, and p53, respectively. Fifty-seven reactive mesothelial proliferations served as benign comparators. Loss of BAP1, MTAP, and Merlin protein expression were, respectively, 54%, 46%, and 52% sensitive and 100% specific for mesothelioma. Two-marker immunopanels of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP, BAP1"‰+"‰Merlin, and MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin were 79%, 85%, and 71% sensitive for mesothelioma, while a three-marker immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin was 90% sensitive. Diffuse (mutant-pattern) p53 immunostaining was seen in only 6 (7%) tumors but represented the only immunohistochemical abnormality in 2 cases. Null-pattern p53 was not specific for malignancy. An immunopanel of BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP"‰+"‰Merlin + p53 was 93% sensitive for mesothelioma, and panel NGS detected a pathogenic alteration in BAP1, MTAP, NF2, and/or TP53 in 95%. Together, 83 (99%) of 84 tumors showed a diagnostic alteration by either immunohistochemistry or panel NGS. Adding Merlin to the standard BAP1"‰+"‰MTAP immunopanel increases sensitivity for mesothelioma without sacrificing specificity. p53 immunohistochemistry and panel NGS with complete coverage of BAP1, CDKN2A/MTAP, TP53, and NF2 may be useful in diagnostically challenging cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Non-muscle-invasive micropapillary bladder cancer has a distinct lncRNA profile associated with unfavorable prognosis

Molecular subtyping of bladder cancer has revealed luminal tumors generally have a more favourable prognosis. However, some aggressive forms of variant histology, including micropapillary, are often classified luminal. In previous work, we found long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) expression profiles could identify a subgroup of luminal bladder tumors with less aggressive biology and better outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

ACSL4, PUFA, and ferroptosis: new arsenal in anti-tumor immunity

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 128 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Cancer Cell, Liao et al.1 identified CD8+ T-cell-derived interferon (IFN)Î³ in combination with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) as a natural ferroptosis inducer (FIN) to trigger tumor ferroptosis and promote anti-tumor immunity in an acyl-coenzyme A synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4)-dependent manner.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH

