ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 Revealed

By Joy Greenwald
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia and Oliver were the most popular names given to newborns in Wyoming last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Olivia remained the most common...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

These Older Names Are Making A Comeback For Baby Boys

Looking through historical records, phone books, census sheets – even social media pages – can show naming trends across generations. Take the name Judith, one of the top 50 names in the U.S. from 1936 to ’56, ranked the 893rd most girl popular name in 2012. The same trend has happened for baby boy names – but some of those names popular decades ago are actually coming back in fashion today.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

The 86 Coolest Names For Baby Girls in 2022

Though it's hands down one of the most exciting decisions you will ever get to make, the process of landing on the perfect name for your little one can also be a bit daunting and overwhelming. While it is completely up to you and your partner, it's fair to say your decision will also impact your baby. That means it takes a lot of consideration, time, thoughtfulness, and some pretty hefty research. It's something you want to flow well with your last name, something that you and your partner love, something meaningful, and most importantly, something that is unique, just like your baby. It's only fitting that your newest little addition has an individualistic name to match the distinctive wonder they're bringing to the world.
RELATIONSHIPS
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
101.9 KING FM

What is the #1 Breakup Comfort Food in Wyoming?

Relationships are never easy. And unfortunately, many of them lead to breakups. We all go through them. It can be a rough thing to deal with given the nature and length of the relationship. So how do we cope? Sometimes we turn to things that will comfort us. It can be something as simple as a particular comfort food. What would you think that breakup comfort food is for the Cowboy State?
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Laramie Ranks Among Top College Towns for Best Social Life

When choosing a school to go to, there are several factors to consider. Many are academic based. Some are on the financial side of things with not just cost of school, but cost of living while at school. For college athletes, the success of the sports programs could also be a factor. But for any college town, there is also a social factor that comes in to play. It just so happens that Laramie, WY is among the top college towns for having the best social life in the country.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Sophia Elizabeth Ava
101.9 KING FM

Watch! Guy Goes In On Wyoming Moths. Oh, No, Moth Season Is Coming!

We all know this is coming. It starts to get warm as Spring makes its way through Wyoming. You get home after dark, look up at the light post or maybe light by your front or back door. What is it you see? THE SWARM. Yes, a whole swarm of nasty Miller Moths hanging out by a light, being gross and waiting for you to open your door so they can be indoor Mille Moths.
WYOMING STATE
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Worst Mother-in-Law Incidents

When you marry the love of your life you also end up marrying a family. Choosing your partner is easy compared to choosing your partner's parents. Some people have it good. I love my mother-in-law. She is just interested in all of us and doesn't meddle, has a place for us to sleep any time we want, and will feed us endlessly beyond a normal caloric intake.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.9 KING FM

One of the Spice Girls Was in Cheyenne This Week

Cheyenne, WY gets a lot of visitors from all over, but you definitely don't expect someone from across the pond to randomly show up in the capital city, let alone a Spice Girl. That happened this week and they did a fantastic job keeping it low key. It's as if no one knew about it. Fortunately, social media exists so once the Internet knows, everyone knows.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy