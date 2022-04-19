Celebrating a Big Anniversary

The 21st Century is best characterized by the advent of ultra-modern technologies, worldwide commercial and business, and the unstoppable desire to get and further Visit for shopping and Download free ebooks . Because of these factors, business corporations compete in a world where the economy is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This phenomenon created a demand for employees that would work even during the night upto the wee hours of the morning. This work schedule reversed employee lifestyle, making the day their time to for sleeping. Shifts may disrupt the normal body functions, hamper sleep cycles, and reduce the body’s serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is found in the central nervous system and impacts multiple functions like mood, sleep, sexuality, and appetite. This neurotransmitter may also promote cell regeneration.

7 DAYS AGO