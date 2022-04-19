Adding plant-based food to your diet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I could talk to Carla Hall for hours about anything. For the purpose of this post, however, we focused on her favorite plant-based groceries — the ones she always has in her kitchen (or, in one case, her car). The chef, TV personality, and former model does not identify as vegan (or anything specific, really). Instead of sticking to a certain diet, she likes to focus on what the food can do for her body and how it makes her feel. And so items that are high in protein are well, high, on her list. Ditto for groceries that can add flavor to her dishes. These are the seven she highly recommends.

