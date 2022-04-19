ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Sweetwater Evening Garden Club April Speaker

 3 days ago

Featuring Brad Kik, co-director from Crosshatch Center for...

The Daily South

10 Deer-Resistant Flowers for Sun

Gardeners and deer are not fast friends. Gardeners plant flowers. Deer gobble them. Exasperated victims wonder, "Are there any flowers that deer won't chomp?. Yes! Quite a few. This doesn't guarantee deer won't nibble occasionally. But by relying on the following flowers your entire garden won't be here today and gone tomorrow. All prefer a sunny spot.
GARDENING
WLUC

Bay de Noc Gardening Conference announced for April

Bay de Noc, Mich. (WLUC) - April 14 is the registration deadline for the 22 annual Bay de Noc Gardening Conference in Escanaba. The event will be held at Bay College on Saturday, April 30. This year, the event features eight different classes on a variety of yard and garden...
ESCANABA, MI
Washingtonian.com

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”
AGRICULTURE
KTLA.com

2022 Native Plant Garden Tour: Part One

Gayle Anderson previews the Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 2022 Native Plant Garden Tour produced by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants. Meet the plants and the people that make Southern California one of the most unique and bio-diverse places on the planet. There...
GARDENING
Grice Connect

Botanic Garden at GS Plant Sale Fundraiser This Weekend

The Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale is this weekend at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, 105 Bland Avenue. The sale will take place Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Sunday, April 3, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Entry is Free!. Bring garden questions...
LIFESTYLE
New Haven Independent

Cherry Trees & NFTs Blossom In Wooster Square

Wooster Square’s cherry blossoms served as a fitting seasonal backdrop Wednesday morning — for a photographer aiming to turn the trees’ ephemeral beauty into immortal crypto wealth. Eddi M. was shooting photos of his subject, Alina, on the weekday morning to grow his portfolio, including his collection...
LIFESTYLE
#Art
Tree Hugger

'The Nook' Is a Magical, Rentable Cabin Inspired by a Love for Trees

A mere 400 square feet may not sound like a lot, but with some design ingenuity and a conscious intention to keep things simple, and directly connected with nature, it can do wonders for such compact dwellings. Located in Swannanoa, North Carolina, The Nook is one of these cozy (and rentable!) cabins that succeed in fusing a sense of outdoorsy intimacy with a beautifully pared-back aesthetic that is reminiscent of Scandinavian and Japanese design sensibilities.
SWANNANOA, NC
Hypebae

Add Some Green to Your Home With These LEGO Orchids and Succulents

LEGO has launched two new models inspired by plants. The release adds to the brand’s “Botanical” collection, which was first introduced back in early 2021 as part of LEGO’s ongoing sustainability initiative. The initial launch featured a Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree made out of ethically sourced sugarcane.
HOME & GARDEN

