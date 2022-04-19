Sweetwater Evening Garden Club April Speaker

A mere 400 square feet may not sound like a lot, but with some design ingenuity and a conscious intention to keep things simple, and directly connected with nature, it can do wonders for such compact dwellings. Located in Swannanoa, North Carolina, The Nook is one of these cozy (and rentable!) cabins that succeed in fusing a sense of outdoorsy intimacy with a beautifully pared-back aesthetic that is reminiscent of Scandinavian and Japanese design sensibilities.

SWANNANOA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO