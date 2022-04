With crawfish season at its height, a host of cook-offs and festivals this weekend offer ample opportunities to enjoy the local delicacy. Here's a quick roundup:. The OLD METAIRIE CRAWFISH FESTIVAL AND COOK-OFF features all-you-can-eat crawfish and jambalaya, plus music and a competition with more than 40 teams ranked by celebrity judges, plus a people's choice award. The fun kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday (rain or shine) and runs to 8 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 400 Codifer Blvd., in Metairie. Tickets are $30. scsbluegold.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO