Pittsburgh, PA

Public Safety Blotter Articles

By 2022-04-19 PIO@pittsburghpa.gov
pittsburghpa.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives seek the public’s help locating a warrant suspect. 59-year-old Ellis Jackson...

pittsburghpa.gov

The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Sources Paint Picture Of What Led Up To Deadly Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. In the aftermath of the shooting, police investigators are left to pick up the pieces and reconstruct the event in an effort to find the shooters. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert told Your Day Pittsburgh on Tuesday that investigators are working around the clock. “Our detectives are working non-stop, talking to people, reviewing video, doing everything they can do to piece everything that happened together and ultimately bring those responsible to justice,” he said. With the help of police sources, KDKA has put together...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Identifying And Finding The Shooters Could Be Tough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the hunt for those responsible for the worst mass shooting in Pittsburgh since the Tree of Life tragedy. Investigators are poring over videos and reaching out to witnesses, trying to identify the shooters. Finding those responsible for this tragedy is job one for Pittsburgh police and a number of other agencies, but sources say identifying those shooters could be tough. On Sunday, the hail of bullets claimed the lives of two teenagers, wounded eight others and left scores of teenagers traumatized. “This is our priority, and we’re not going to sleep until we get who did this,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKMI

TV Reporter Assaulted by Longtime D-Bag Outside Michigan Police Station

Seth Churan just can't seem to keep himself out of trouble. Upon being released from jail this week, and just moments after retrieving his belongings from the Fraser Police Department, Churan is under arrest again for taking a swing at a TV reporter. These Gentlemen Have a Long History. Churan...
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police chief confirms AR-15 style weapon used in Airbnb mass shooting

PITTSBURGH — Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle sat down with Pittsburgh’s Police Chief today for a one on one interview regarding the mass shooting investigation. Earle asked the chief if a long gun was used during the shooting. The chief confirmed that shells associated with a long gun or AR-15 Style rifle were found at the scene. This type of rifle typically holds 30 rounds, but with modifications, can hold up to 100.
PITTSBURGH, PA

