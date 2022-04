Jim Rankin has spent about half his 43 years as a lifeguard in Seaside Park. The Toms River resident began his summers on the beach in 1999 when he was 21 and ten years later became a Sergeant and since 2013 has been a Lieutenant where he can frequently be seen riding an ATV from one beach to the next. However things will be a bit different this summer for the Jackson Liberty High School math teacher as last month he was appointed Captain by the Borough Council replacing Mike Veracierta who for personal reasons will not return after nearly 9 years supervising the 1 ½ mile ocean beach.

SEASIDE PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO