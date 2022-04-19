ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horticulture Horoscopes

By Horoscopes by Diane Stopyra, Art by Jeff Chase
the University of Delaware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the uninitiated, becoming a plant parent can feel like an undertaking of cosmic proportions. Not sure which specimens are for you? Let the planets dictate your picks. In honor of the 30th anniversary of the University of Delaware’s Botanic Gardens, the UD Magazine has put together the following guide in...

StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Cautions Fighting Fire With Fire

Click here to read the full article. Let’s get down to business with your weekly horoscope for April 4 through 10, astro babes. Our week opens with a Mars and Saturn conjunction, cooling off the otherwise hot-headed Aries energy in the air right now. The fourth day of the fourth month also brings angel number energy, and you may notice a sequence or pattern you hadn’t been able to see before. Fours are known to spur progression and evolution, and it’s fitting that 4/4/22 falls on a Monday. Later this week, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Warns Of Tidal Waves From This Super Rare Conjunction

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the first full week of April, and to your weekly horoscope for April 11 to 17.  For those in the northern hemisphere, I hope those April showers haven’t been raining too hard on the collective’s parade. Astrologically, the forecast is fraught this week. Multiple planets are moving or recently have moved from one sign to another, and the full moon in Libra finds us later in the week. Prepare to be a little on the move this week, but keep your eyes open, especially when Jupiter (the planet of expansion) and Neptune (the planet of...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

April Will Be A Blast From Start To Finish For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The month ahead will be marked by high highs and low lows, but April is all about embracing delayed gratification. Beginning with a powerful and motivating new moon in Aries on April 1, this month is pushing you to compete harder than ever. However, this new moon could bring up a few touchy subjects, revealing the way your ego may be standing in the way of your success. Don’t expect overnight improvements, because as Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on April 4, too much stagnancy could test your patience. Remember — great things take time, even if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of April 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

April Full Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

As temperatures rise, Aries season continues to heat up. On April 16, we’re in for an exciting astrological event, as the April full moon not only falls in Libra, but is a full pink moon, giving us a rosy sight to behold in the night sky. The fiery ram is naturally focused on the self as the first sign of the zodiac rules the first house of identity, but the amicable Libra is known for the love of community. After a season of self-reflection and growth, it’s the perfect opportunity to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our personal relationships in order to foster authentic connection.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2022

The month opens with a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries on April 1, marking the start of a new cycle concerning love, creativity, and generally having fun! This is a wonderful moment for celebration, to connect with a crush or lover, make art, and do the things you love with the people you adore. There’s a spontaneous energy in the air, and it’s an exciting time to try something new.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Luckiest Day of 2022, Astrologically Speaking, Comes in April—Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume we’ve endured a few tough blows, cosmically speaking, in recent years. The outlook for 2020, amid the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, was mainly uncomfortable and chaotic, while 2021 and its Saturn-Uranus squares brought disruptions and restructuring energy. But into 2022, the cosmic forecast is brighter, in large part thanks to the movements of Jupiter and Venus, which coincide to bring the luckiest day in 2022. And good news: It's happening within the month.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

How To Harness This Month's Full Moon, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We're gearing up for the first full moon of the astrological new year, which happens to also be a pink moon in the sign of Libra. Depending on your zodiac sign (sun and/or rising), this supermoon can mean different things for you—here's what to know, according to astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D.
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

April 2022’s Full Pink Moon In Libra Is Pure Harmony

April, famously the cruelest month, has actually been home to 2022’s most psychedelic astrology. Along with a historic Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in the dreamy waters of Pisces, April’s cosmic weather also boasts a boundary-less Pisces stellium, and an incoming solar eclipse on the Taurus-Scorpio axis. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is — but fear not! The universe is doling out some much needed balance in the form of a full moon in Libra. This lunation, also known as the Pink Moon, operates on harmony, and who among us can’t use an extra boost of Venusian stability? Ahead, find out everything you need to know about April 2022’s rose full moon in Libra, as well as how to make the most of its magic.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 4/18/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You may not need someone's help after all. This realization comes right when they're ready to commit. Find a graceful way to say thanks, but no thanks. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Overlooked details could affect a finalized agreement. Bring it to the...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: April 10th to April 16th, 2022

We begin the week recovering from the square that Mercury in Aries makes to Pluto in Capricorn on the 10th, a tense aspect that’s sure to kick up the dust on some old conflicts, include some hasty exchanges, and ultimately demand resolution — even if it’s a difficult one. Good thing, then, that Mercury moves in Taurus hours later, ready to batten down the hatches and get to work. Taurus energy is just as strategic as Scorpio energy, with a little more restraint and a little less sting, an influence that’s essential as the Sun continues under the stars of hasty Aries. And, while it’s true that stern Saturn makes a square to the True Node in Taurus the following day, encouraging us to rein it in if we don’t have a sound way forward, the week ahead is not all about discipline and restraint. In fact, these transits prepare us for an influence that invites us to do quite the opposite. On the 12th, Jupiter makes a conjunction to Neptune in Pisces, a powerful union of two planets that remind us the sky's the limit and the depths of the ocean are still one of humanity’s largest mysteries. Here, opportunities abound, more is more, and your world is as big as you allow it to be. Revel where there’s reveling to be had but don’t throw caution to the wind, these planets open the doors and magnify what’s possible. Some things don’t get better the bigger they get, some things become so heavy that you have to let them go.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

The Full Moon In Libra Will Amp Up Your Intuition (So Pay Attention!)

Full moons give big light and carry big reputations. For as long as we’ve been bathing in their rays, humans have had a story about the moon — what it means, who it affects, and how long we’re allowed to gaze at it before we succumb to its power. This week’s full moon in Libra comes from a long history of moons that pack a punch, a lineage of luminaries. But, she’s also distinct — outlined by the vastness of this particular moment in time and all its complexities.
ASTRONOMY
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
LIFESTYLE
Space.com

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is coming on April 30

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is less than a month away, occurring on April 30 across parts of Antarctica, the southern tip of South America and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. — Solar eclipses: when is the next one?. — How to View a Solar Eclipse Without Damaging Your...
ASTRONOMY
Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 11th to 17th, 2022

We have an alignment in this week’s Astrology that hasn’t happened in the Sign of Pisces before. Jupiter has been conjunct Neptune since 1856. Mars will enter Pisces, assisting us in putting our dreams into action. On Saturday, the New Moon in Libra occurs, which may make us examine what is imbalanced in our relationships and careers.
creators.com

Mercury in Aries

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What makes you want to hug someone, and what makes you want to yell? You'll become more conscious of your triggers and start to develop plans to avoid unwanted states. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a backward day. What was right is now wrong; the...
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

Your April 17 Weekly Horoscope Is Preparing You For a Powerful Eclipse Season

Coming off an action-packed week, there's no real sign of slowdown. Your April 17 weekly horoscope will emphasize the energetic transitions we're continuing to experience, both individually and as a collective. For instance, the sun enters sensually driven Taurus on April 19, and though we'd typically associate the essence of this fixed earth sign with comfort, pleasure, and stability, there's nothing slow, let alone steady, about eclipse season. If things feel chaotic or unstable, it's because change isn't far behind. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, we still have a couple of weeks before April's partial solar eclipse in Taurus.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
ASTRONOMY

